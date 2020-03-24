Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’d rather see Dr. Fauci’: MSNBC’s Mika busts Trump for ‘riffing’ his way through COVID-19 updates

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski chastised President Donald Trump for “riffing” his way through daily news conferences instead of offering useful and accurate information on the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts were astonished that Trump has begun talking about sending Americans back to work next week, as the virus continues to rage and death rates start to climb, in an effort to juice the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I personally, and I could be wrong, I think the president is just talking right now,” Scarborough said. “Whether he’s blowing off steam or he’s sending a signal to businesses or his supporters that run big corporations that he wants to get the economy restarted again.”

Scarborough suggested Trump was hearing from some advisers that the markets were more important than public health.

“He’s getting pressure from inside the White House, from [economic adviser] Larry Kudlow,” Scarborough said. “I know Larry, I like Larry, but Larry is not a doctor. Larry is the guy who said a couple weeks ago, along with Kellyanne Conway, that the pandemic was contained.”

Brzezinski asked why medical experts had been sidelined during these daily briefings, and instead the president bluffed his way through vitally important topics.

“These updates are to update people on the reality of this virus, where it is, what the numbers are, where masks are, where supplies are, where testing is,” she said. “Because people like Rand Paul walk around Capitol Hill interacting with everybody not knowing they have the virus. A case in point example in Washington, D.C., in the Republican Party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What more do they need? We need updates,” Brzezinski added. “We don’t need him riffing and surmising on politics. That’s fine if you think he’s politicizing and trying to figure out how to play the odds with this for his own political needs, but it seems like I would rather see Dr. [Anthony] Fauci there, and I didn’t know — I missed him yesterday.”

Scarborough agreed that Monday’s briefing was largely pointless without much information from medical professionals.

“I think most people were frustrated, yesterday, no new information that couldn’t have been summed up in 60 seconds, 90 seconds, at the end of that press conference, by somebody else,” he said. “But it’s very interesting what you say about Rand Paul, because let’s think about it. I keep talking about and banging the drum on the importance of nationalizing our effort and throwing absolutely everything we need, everybody we have into testing and expanding testing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s short-term solution to boosting the markets are the exact opposite of what medical experts and economists both are arguing should happen for the long-term health of the public and the economy.

“You’ve got an op-ed this morning by two Nobel Prize-winning economists saying if you want to reopen the economy, you’ve got to test everybody,” Scarborough said. “That’s the only way, if you’re going to do what South Korea has done, you have to be able to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House is not making this a national priority,” he added. “They’re not making it a national effort.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump won’t require firms to help fight coronavirus — after corporations lobbied Jared Kushner

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Trump has refused to use a wartime law to require major manufacturers to make vital equipment to combat the new coronavirus, reportedly after corporations successfully lobbied his top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Last week, Trump signed the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law that allows the federal government to force American companies to ensure the availability of crucial equipment. But the president has refused to invoke the law even as governors across the country and lawmakers in Washington have warned that time is running out to stop the exponential spread of coronavirus infections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Me me me me’: Trump’s latest self-pitying coronavirus Twitter meltdown buried in scorn

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday night went on a self-pitying rant about how unfairly he's being treated by the media at a time when documented coronavirus cases are exploding throughout the United States.

In particular, Trump complained about the Times for published an editorial that accused the president of employing a "bungling, chaotic and dishonest start-stop approach" to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, while simultaneously praising the steady leadership so far provided by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump's demand that the media treat him more fairly comes after the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has more than quadrupled in just the past five days.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s the disturbing Fox News clip that appears to have triggered one of Trump’s most dangerous tweets yet

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

While the idea of social distancing as the best way to fight coronavirus pandemic has slowly been catching on, President Donald Trump appears to be on course to undermine all that, based on a truly frightening tweet he sent late Sunday night:

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image