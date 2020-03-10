‘Ides of March’ 2020 debate on CNN will have no studio audience due to coronavirus outbreak

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee announced that there will be no audience for the CNN debate on Sunday.

The restriction, requested by both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And the DNC just announced that there will be no audience at Sunday’s CNN debate. “At the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience at the Arizona debate taking place on Sunday, March 15th,” @XochitlHinojosa says. https://t.co/rlCtp7FGgu — Dan Merica (@merica) March 10, 2020

Already, both campaigns have started to take measures to reduce the risk of exposure. Both of them have canceled planned rallies in Cleveland, Ohio.