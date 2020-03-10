‘Ides of March’ 2020 debate on CNN will have no studio audience due to coronavirus outbreak
On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee announced that there will be no audience for the CNN debate on Sunday.
The restriction, requested by both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
And the DNC just announced that there will be no audience at Sunday’s CNN debate.
“At the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience at the Arizona debate taking place on Sunday, March 15th,” @XochitlHinojosa says. https://t.co/rlCtp7FGgu
— Dan Merica (@merica) March 10, 2020
Already, both campaigns have started to take measures to reduce the risk of exposure. Both of them have canceled planned rallies in Cleveland, Ohio.
Michigan voter accidentally crashes her car into polling station — but vows she will still vote
On Tuesday, as voters in Michigan lined up to choose the Democratic nominee for president, those at one precinct in Coloma Township received a startling surprise.
According to Bridge Michigan reporter Riley Beggin, one voter accidentally crashed her car through the side of the building where voting was taking place. No injuries were reported.
Per Beggin, the driver left to contact her insurance company — but has said she will return to vote.
This is a new one in Election Day mishaps: SOS says someone accidentally drove into a polling place in Coloma Township. There were no injuries.
Biden and Sanders cancel Cleveland campaign rallies over coronavirus concerns
Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders have both canceled their Tuesday night Cleveland, Ohio campaign rallies over coronavirus concerns.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not ask the campaigns to cancel, but did suggest those considering attending avoid events where large crowds will be present.
A spox for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just told me DeWine is NOT recommending Biden or Sanders cancel their Cleveland rallies tonight — citing 1st Amendment issues — but is recommending people avoid events like this that draw large crowds.