If you’re taking your temperature because of the coronavirus, 98.6 isn’t the normal body temperature anymore
CHICAGO — For centuries, 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit was said to be the average, normal body temperature. It’s not.More recently, researchers have known normal body temperature is actually lower than 98.6 and can vary by gender, size, age, time of day and other factors. But now there’s also evidence that shows we’ve been cooling off since the 19th century when 98.6 was established as “normal.”As the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, continues to spread, temperature checks are necessary for those feeling ill, public health officials say. Fever, along with coughing and shortness of breath, make up the s…
Trump’s lethal lies: We don’t yet know the truth about all the damage he’s done — and undoing it will be a long term process
Donald Trump has responded to a public health emergency affecting the entire American public with a startling combination of ignorance, arrogance and total incompetence. His two closest advisers, Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, are a white supremacist and real-estate plutocrat, respectively, with no expertise in public health, viral biology or epidemiology.
Trump has commanded that scientists and other experts whom he deems insufficiently loyal should be systematically purged from the federal government. As part of his racist vendetta against Barack Obama's administration, federal programs designed to help prevent pandemics and other diseases, both in America and around the world, were terminated. Because Donald Trump and other Republicans have no conception of the public good, the federal government has been hollowed out, leaving it crippled in its ability to respond to a large-scale public crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed will have to do a lot more than cut rates to zero to stop Wall Street’s coronavirus panic
The Federal Reserve is 0 for 2 in its fight against Wall Street’s coronavirus panic, seeming to confirm perceptions of the central bank’s impotence.
The Fed’s first attempt to calm thing down – a half-point surprise rate cut on March 3 – failed because markets knew the Fed was almost out of ammunition on rate cuts. Its second effort on March 15 – a full percentage point cut in a very rare weekend action – failed because, well, the Fed actually is out of ammunition.
Fear can spread from person to person faster than the coronavirus – but there are ways to slow it down
As cases of COVID-19 proliferate, there’s a pandemic of fear unfolding alongside the pandemic of the coronavirus.
Media announce mass cancellations of public events “over coronavirus fears.” TV stations show images of “coronavirus panic shopping.” Magazines discuss attacks against Asians sparked by “racist coronavirus fears.”