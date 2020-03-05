Internet buries Trump after he suggests he’ll cut Social Security and Medicare: ‘Send him packing’

At a town hall event on Fox News Thursday, President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell: He will be looking to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The news that the president will be coming after America’s two foremost entitlement programs — long held a “third rail” of American politics — caused an explosion of outrage on social media:

Trump will cut your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to give even more tax breaks to billionaires and his buddies. Unless we stop him in November. https://t.co/3jGysuonSy — Swing Left (@swingleft) March 6, 2020

We need to ensure the well-being of our seniors by protecting Medicare and Social Security, not slashing them. https://t.co/vLdqHrqyWP — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile he’s spending millions on golf and installing a tennis court. — AJ Cole 🚚🚎 (@AJtcole) March 6, 2020

He is trying to cut entitlements and other prograns that help middle class and the poor he can not be trusted and has destroyed America. Its time to send him packing #VoteBiden2020 #VoteTrumpOut2020 — Nakesha Horsey😍 (@nakesha_horsey) March 6, 2020

He's been saying it and SS also includes the SSDI. His supporters won't believe it until they don't receive their check. — Kathy_H (@SouthernKat60) March 6, 2020

