Internet confused why Trump invited My Pillow owner to public health briefing: ‘Tell me this is a prank’
When President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver his daily press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, one of the businessmen pledging to help make masks was an unusual choice: Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow.
It is unclear why Lindell, a frequent Fox News advertiser and Trump supporter who has faced a series of lawsuits over deceptive marketing and unsupported health claims for his product, would be a key fighter in the epidemic — and commenters on social media promptly weighed in.
So my Tiger King binge was interrupted by a text saying the CEO of MyPillow is now part of the presidential briefings on COVID19 … please tell me this is a prank.
Well, imagine my relief that the My Pillow guy is on the job
Trump has the MyPillow guy in a pandemic press conference and that is a sentence that proves we are in the most asinine assholes of fucking timelines. That or the simulation is glitching HARD. A clown car filled with Fredos on fire, off the cliff.
Two days ago, I tweeted this.
Right now, Trump has the My Pillow guy speaking in the Rose Garden. https://t.co/tGYtidILaM
And now the My Pillow guy is urging us all to return to God and read our Bibles at home, as we realize how amazing Trump's glorious leadership has been, and no, I am absolutely not kidding, and my God, we are all going to die.
Now Trump is having the My Pillow guy speak. This is absurd. #StopAiringTrump
Trump just had the My Pillow guy speak.
The My Pillow Guy.
These aren't press conferences to calm the American people. They're infomercials for Trump and his friends.#StopAiringTrump
Once the Trump-aligned My Pillow guy came on to give a free infomercial from the Rose Garden, CNN cuts away– good on them for not giving oxygen to this partisan corporate bullshit.pic.twitter.com/QKsMif8YEu
