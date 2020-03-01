Quantcast
Internet jumps on Trump for ignoring coronavirus crisis to plug restaurant he saw on Fox News

2 hours ago

While most of the country is anxiously watching frightening reports on the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the country, Donald Trump took time out to use his Twitter megaphone to plug a Mexican restaurant in Arizona that has come under attack because the owners are supporters of his.

Reacting to a report on “Fox & Friends” — of course — about the owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill being hammered for their support of the president, Trump tweeted, “The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!”

Commenters were quick to remind the president that maybe he should be spending more time dealing with the plunging stock market and a deadly virus that appears to be sweeping across the country than tweeting a restaurant review.

As you can see below:

