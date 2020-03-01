Internet jumps on Trump for ignoring coronavirus crisis to plug restaurant he saw on Fox News

While most of the country is anxiously watching frightening reports on the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the country, Donald Trump took time out to use his Twitter megaphone to plug a Mexican restaurant in Arizona that has come under attack because the owners are supporters of his.

Reacting to a report on “Fox & Friends” — of course — about the owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill being hammered for their support of the president, Trump tweeted, “The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!”

Commenters were quick to remind the president that maybe he should be spending more time dealing with the plunging stock market and a deadly virus that appears to be sweeping across the country than tweeting a restaurant review.

As you can see below:

The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

"and some, I assume, are good people" — our president, ten seconds after calling Mexicans rapists — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 1, 2020

Instead of dealing with the worldwide pandemic or collapsing economy, this guy’s just tweeting out Yelp reviews now. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 1, 2020

OMFG…are you pandering the Hispanic vote??

This is how you do it? — robcoatesworth (@robcoatesworth) March 1, 2020

really looking forward to the stock market crash tomorrow morning #TrumpSlump — Zack Stewart (@zackstewart) March 1, 2020

This isn’t a joke? It’s 25th Amendment time. — ⭐️ Merrill ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) March 1, 2020

As usual, your priorities for today are a mess. Answer this, how many test kits for Covid19 do we have on hand, where are they, what’s the criteria for use, how quickly are they being distributed BECAUSE many of the people I love are over 50 and have lousy immune systems! — plz🌎recycle (@recycle_plz) March 1, 2020

In the midst of a global pandemic, as death toll rises, trump stops to feed his fat face and tweet about it. https://t.co/ftKCDMh070 — Trump for Prison 2020 (@mePaulaThompson) March 1, 2020

What the Hell is this all about? — skip west (@marrynman) March 1, 2020

Do they serve COVID-19 hot sauce? — Rich Wildonger (@a_wildonger) March 1, 2020

Ahhh. Restaurant reviews. That’s what I want from my President and Commander in Chief. pic.twitter.com/H9CgA4RuTb — Louise (@clwtweet) March 1, 2020

No matter how much this President tries, the nation knows that he needs to be voted out of office in 2020. In the meantime, I really wish he would tweet exclusively about the virus. You know, for professional courtesy and national closure… — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) March 1, 2020

