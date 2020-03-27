Internet mocks Trump’s social distancing fail at stimulus signing: ‘Not even trying to follow the CDC’

President Donald Trump’s signing ceremony for the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package was conspicuous for the ironic lack of any effort to practice proper social distancing guidelines.

We are marshalling the full power of government and society to achieve victory over the virus. Together, we will endure, we will prevail, and we will WIN! #CARESAct pic.twitter.com/zb2PJTldGQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

This was not lost on social media, with some commenters noting how the president was putting himself and numerous other officials at risk.

Nice social distancing there. — sotacita (@sotacita) March 27, 2020

Definitely not even trying to follow the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 27, 2020

No Democrats, only two women, almost all white men – and not social distancing. pic.twitter.com/vhrFKDx1Xi — -_ (@debraae) March 27, 2020

Where the Fuck is the social distancing, asshole? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 27, 2020

“We are marshalling the full power of government & society to achieve victory over the virus I cannot spell, while standing very close to one another in one room, with at least one of us very likely asymptomatic. Together we will get the virus, and we will be QUARANTINED! MAGA!” — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 27, 2020

Cool example of how a virus gets spread by close contact. — Studio Notes on the Trump Presidency (@DJTStudioNotes) March 27, 2020

Maybe kiss with some tongue as well. He’s such a snatch magnet and all .. — Kathi (@) (@cheapseat14) March 27, 2020

LOL! F Social Distancing! Am I right? pic.twitter.com/mErspb60hM — Mike Nolan (@mnolan49) March 27, 2020