Trump crowds together officials at coronavirus signing ceremony with no social distancing

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law a sweeping, historic $2 trillion stimulus package to support those harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, in a partisan ceremony that included none of the Democratic leaders who helped him pass the bill.

But in a twist of irony, at the very ceremony to combat a pandemic that has forced hundreds of millions of Americans around the country to practice social distancing, Trump had a number of major government officials — Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — standing packed shoulder to shoulder, with no social distancing in place whatsoever.

This was not lost on former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a frequent critic of Trump: