Trump crowds together officials at coronavirus signing ceremony with no social distancing
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law a sweeping, historic $2 trillion stimulus package to support those harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, in a partisan ceremony that included none of the Democratic leaders who helped him pass the bill.
But in a twist of irony, at the very ceremony to combat a pandemic that has forced hundreds of millions of Americans around the country to practice social distancing, Trump had a number of major government officials — Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — standing packed shoulder to shoulder, with no social distancing in place whatsoever.
This was not lost on former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a frequent critic of Trump:
Who has a signing ceremony in the middle of a pandemic that’s killing Americans? Donald Trump. That’s who. https://t.co/R8bKIykObe
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 27, 2020