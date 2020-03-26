Internet outraged over Trump’s suggestion New York is exaggerating their ventilator shortage

On Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was fabricating how many additional ventilators would be necessary to properly treat seriously ill coronavirus patients in the state.

Commenters on social media were enraged by Trump’s comments.

Did the coronavirus write Trump’s talking points? https://t.co/fRvHMMAzdl — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh thank you for the detailed report Dr trump. — Rojo (@JohnsonRojo2112) March 27, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump I just listened to you say these words: "I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” Fuck you and your lies. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

TRUMP JUST NOW: "I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators." Make no mistake: Many Americans are going to die because of Trump. pic.twitter.com/58OBpZotRv — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 27, 2020

BREAKING: Trump tells Hannity "I don't believe "[New York] will need 30,000 Ventilators" Note that New York is currently risking lives by hooking two people up to a single ventilator, and is begging the Federal government for more ventilators. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

funny that a blowhard doesn’t think ventilators are so important https://t.co/3K35wdxewS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

i've never hated a person so much in my life. trump is unadulterated evil. — 🇺🇸Army Veteran🇺🇸 (@WeaponizedVoter) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kind of like he thought we’d be down to zero cases right now…

Should we blame this sort of BS he says on his arrogance or stupidity? — KalliJo (@kallijo68) March 27, 2020