Trump suggests New York Governor is making up how many ventilators they need
During an interview on Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), suggesting that he was exaggerating the number of new ventilators his state needed in order to properly care for all coronavirus patients.
Wow
Pres Trump is saying @NYGovCuomo is off base to say NY state needs 30,000 ventilators.
Trump said, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 27, 2020
New York has been the hardest hit state in the coronavirus pandemic, with New York City in particular being a catastrophic hot zone. The shortage of medical equipment is so severe that some nurses have been reduced to fashioning protective suits out of trash bags — and at least one nurse who did this has died.
Trump has ordered a naval hospital ship to assist New York. But questions continue to swirl about whether he has provided sufficient resources.