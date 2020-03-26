Trump suggests New York Governor is making up how many ventilators they need

During an interview on Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), suggesting that he was exaggerating the number of new ventilators his state needed in order to properly care for all coronavirus patients.

Wow Pres Trump is saying @NYGovCuomo is off base to say NY state needs 30,000 ventilators. Trump said, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 27, 2020

New York has been the hardest hit state in the coronavirus pandemic, with New York City in particular being a catastrophic hot zone. The shortage of medical equipment is so severe that some nurses have been reduced to fashioning protective suits out of trash bags — and at least one nurse who did this has died.

Trump has ordered a naval hospital ship to assist New York. But questions continue to swirl about whether he has provided sufficient resources.