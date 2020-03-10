Internet pounds Trump for suggesting his border wall will help stop the coronavirus: Build it around ‘Cruz and Gaetz’

President Donald Trump drew condemnation for exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to push for his border wall.

The president retweeted a post from ardent supporter Charlie Kirk, founder and head of the conservative Turning Point USA, calling for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop the spread of the virus.

Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever! https://t.co/7TxErJKAgT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

Other social media users pounded the president — and his acolyte — for using the crisis to promote his controversial campaign promise, along with some casual bigotry.

What the hell is a “China virus” supposed to be, you goddamn racist! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 10, 2020

Doubling down on the xenophobia I see. — Kool AIDS Man (@kaptainfyeah) March 10, 2020

To protect Mexico from all the undetected #COVID19 cases in the United States? — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 10, 2020

Building a wall around Cruz, Gaetz, and yourself to quarantine the Coronavirus should be priority right now. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 10, 2020

🤔 Walls are ancient, outdated technology. Just look … they didn’t stop your #TrumpVirus. Or anyone with a ladder, grandpa. 🤦‍♀️pic.twitter.com/exwV9Wq3CX — Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) March 10, 2020

Pure xenophobia and/or hate….there is no evidence coronavirus has or is coming from the southern border — rich schellhase (@richschellhase) March 10, 2020

Ummmm, its airborne..

That wall???? Ohkay??? — ROBBIELYNN (@robbielynnjohns) March 10, 2020

Can we stop promoting Charlie Kirk?… There are better people….in your corner. — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) March 10, 2020

You know what else is going up fast? The death count from the coronavirus. — Gary (@gscucci) March 10, 2020

Every map I have ever seen has China and Mexico on opposite ends of the world. The virus started in China, building your racist vanity project will NOT stop the spread of Coronavirus — claudiaclarkauthor (@CClarkAuthor) March 10, 2020

I’m going out on a limb here and going to say that Coronavirus is going to kill more people than MS-13. Good luck stopping that with your wall. — The_Drake 🇺🇸🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ (@vampireontitus) March 10, 2020

You simply don’t understand what needs to be done to contain this. You are an epic failure. — Blond-Father (@BlondFather) March 10, 2020

Don't need protection from a hoax. — Politically Incorrect (@pol1tically) March 10, 2020

