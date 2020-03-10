Internet pounds Trump for suggesting his border wall will help stop the coronavirus: Build it around ‘Cruz and Gaetz’
President Donald Trump drew condemnation for exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to push for his border wall.
The president retweeted a post from ardent supporter Charlie Kirk, founder and head of the conservative Turning Point USA, calling for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop the spread of the virus.
Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever! https://t.co/7TxErJKAgT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020
Other social media users pounded the president — and his acolyte — for using the crisis to promote his controversial campaign promise, along with some casual bigotry.
What the hell is a “China virus” supposed to be, you goddamn racist!
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 10, 2020
Doubling down on the xenophobia I see.
— Kool AIDS Man (@kaptainfyeah) March 10, 2020
To protect Mexico from all the undetected #COVID19 cases in the United States?
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 10, 2020
Building a wall around Cruz, Gaetz, and yourself to quarantine the Coronavirus should be priority right now.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 10, 2020
🤔
Walls are ancient, outdated technology.
Just look … they didn’t stop your #TrumpVirus.
Or anyone with a ladder, grandpa.
🤦♀️pic.twitter.com/exwV9Wq3CX
— Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) March 10, 2020
— MANIPULATING AMERICA'S GULLIBLE ASSHATS 💩MAGA💩 (@rajkopz) March 10, 2020
Pure xenophobia and/or hate….there is no evidence coronavirus has or is coming from the southern border
— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) March 10, 2020
Ummmm, its airborne..
That wall???? Ohkay???
— ROBBIELYNN (@robbielynnjohns) March 10, 2020
Can we stop promoting Charlie Kirk?… There are better people….in your corner.
— Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) March 10, 2020
You know what else is going up fast? The death count from the coronavirus.
— Gary (@gscucci) March 10, 2020
Every map I have ever seen has China and Mexico on opposite ends of the world. The virus started in China, building your racist vanity project will NOT stop the spread of Coronavirus
— claudiaclarkauthor (@CClarkAuthor) March 10, 2020
I’m going out on a limb here and going to say that Coronavirus is going to kill more people than MS-13. Good luck stopping that with your wall.
— The_Drake 🇺🇸🇨🇦🏴☠️ (@vampireontitus) March 10, 2020
You simply don’t understand what needs to be done to contain this. You are an epic failure.
— Blond-Father (@BlondFather) March 10, 2020
Don't need protection from a hoax.
— Politically Incorrect (@pol1tically) March 10, 2020
How in the world would a wall at the southern border prevent the spread of the virus? It's ALREADY HERE. pic.twitter.com/SGlzoTLqVq
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 10, 2020