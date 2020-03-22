Internet rages at government that has a test for ‘asymptomatic’ Rand Paul while hospitals are waiting

The announcement on Sunday afternoon that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tested positive for the coronavirus while not showing any symptoms set off commenters on Twitter furious that a test was made available to the lawmaker while the nation’s hospitals and doctors are literally begging for the in-demand testing kits from Donald Trump’s administration.

Paul’s Twitter account announced “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” making him the first senator to be afflicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

That set off a flurry of critical tweets, some of which you can see below:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Yet he had the test that people on the front line cannot get- why, @RandPaul? You and the rest of the gop senators have failed epically. Took us from the greatest country to a third world country that can’t even get basic medical equipment. Now we are the sh-thole country. Thanks — keconlon (@keconlon1) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t mind @RandPaul got tested. I think we should ALL have access to a free test! — PastryPlate (@PastryPlate) March 22, 2020

Just to be clear, @RandPaul, a senator who receives taxpayer funded medical care, with no symptoms received a test for #COVIDー19. Mere days ago voted against a bill that would allow taxpayers who are sick to receive the very same test for free. They’re all monsters. — Heidi N Quarantine (@dannyholla1) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t test symptomatic Veterans. — Dimitri Drekonja (@Ddrekonja) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My aunt had a dry cough and a 103.1 fever and couldn't get a COVID test yet @RandPaul is tested while being completely asymptomatic "just to be safe"? The ruling class of America only cares about themselves. The sooner people realize that, the better. — brandon keibler (@BrandonKeibler) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you get a test when asymptomatic? There are doctors and nurses and first responders who are being denied tests! 😠 — Marcia Wolf (@MarciaW14983640) March 22, 2020

Why did he get tested if he is asymptotic but the common Americans can not get a test even if they are showing symptoms! — Maureen Vaughn (@MaureenDeniseV) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So Rand Paul can get a test without symptoms, but the rest of us peasants cant? #RandPaulPositiveCovid19. — Professional Student, JD, LLM ⚖️🍷📚🎼 (@somebodystop_me) March 22, 2020

This is a prime example of how fucked up the testing process is. Says he had no symptoms and wasn't aware of being around anyone with the virus A normal American would be turned away from a test. They just said yesterday they WON'T test you if you have no symptoms I call BS — Automation Man (@ManAutomation) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If he has no symptoms and no known contact, how did he get a test? I still know people who don't yet qualify and are symptomatic and have had contact. — Lindsay Carlucci (@carluch1048) March 22, 2020

He was tested because he is RICH and could buy himself a test kit and to "jump the line" ahead of medical professionals who are symptomatic. Greedy slime. — DeucesWildBear (@BearDeuces) March 22, 2020

How about questioning why he got a test when 99% of people with symptoms cannot get tested. Rand Paul is not ESSENTIAL to the running of this country — Robert Weinstein (@ausrules) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT