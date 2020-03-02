Quantcast
‘It’s about time’: Internet celebrates Chris Matthews leaving MSNBC after GQ published #MeToo expose

5 mins ago

On Monday, MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews stunned viewers by announcing his retirement on-air — a move that follows a series of controversies and follows a GQ exposé about his treatment of women, and that reporter Laura Bassett speculates may not have been his choice.

Commenters on social media promptly reacted to the news, many of them registering relief that the MSNBC host was no more, and speculating on who might be brought in to fill his coveted time slot. Some thanked Bassett for coming forward with her allegations against him.

Read the original GQ story here:

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Trump takes a break from coronavirus response to give campaign speech in North Carolina

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continued aggressively campaigning for reelection despite the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

On Friday, Trump traveled to South Carolina for a campaign rally in Charleston. On Saturday, Trump traveled to Maryland for a speech to the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

On Monday, Trump continued his aggressive campaign focus by traveling to Charlotte, North Carlina for a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum.

Chris Matthews is leaving MSNBC for retirement — after GQ published #MeToo expose

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

MSNBC "Hardball" anchor Chris Matthews on Monday announced his retirement, telling viewers it would be his last show.

Matthews said it was time to pass the reigns to a younger generation.

And he apologized for past actions, seeming to refer to an incident detailed by Laura Bassett in GQ.

After a commercial break, the show had been taken over by Steve Kornacki.

Bassett replied to the news on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/LEBassett/status/1234630346056044544

https://twitter.com/LEBassett/status/1234631131938590721

https://twitter.com/LEBassett/status/1234632845911560197

