‘It’s about time’: Internet celebrates Chris Matthews leaving MSNBC after GQ published #MeToo expose

On Monday, MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews stunned viewers by announcing his retirement on-air — a move that follows a series of controversies and follows a GQ exposé about his treatment of women, and that reporter Laura Bassett speculates may not have been his choice.

Commenters on social media promptly reacted to the news, many of them registering relief that the MSNBC host was no more, and speculating on who might be brought in to fill his coveted time slot. Some thanked Bassett for coming forward with her allegations against him.

All I gotta say is… it’s about time. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 3, 2020

Seriously, your courage got this dude gone. Well done. — Edmond L. Guidry (@edmondguidry) March 3, 2020

How weird it must be to find out that one of your most prominent coworkers is retiring via Twitter #ChrisMatthews #Hardball https://t.co/bMEccqcAsn — Tara Dublin ✡️🌊✍🏻 (@taradublinrocks) March 3, 2020

I would tell Chris Matthews that I hope the door doesn’t hit him on his way out but I really hope it does and I’m not a liar. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews should have been gone after we learned he made date rape comments about Hillary Clinton but they let him stay. I don’t know about what Twitter is saying about Bernie people pushing him out. Have no clue what went on there. But his Hillary comments did it for me. — Lynn V (@lynnv378) March 3, 2020

Well, reliving this cringe clip. Matthews: “Executive privilege is like virginity…once you’ve given it up you can’t grab it back.”@KamalaHarris : “I’m not gonna go with you on that metaphor, Chris.” pic.twitter.com/z2iiIYaw4I — James Singer (@Jemsinger) March 3, 2020

Dear MSNBC: There are so many women of color highly qualified for that time slot and who would bring in big audiences for your network. Chris Matthews retiring gives you the chance to go in a powerful and new direction. Take advantage of this moment. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 3, 2020

Tons of exceptionally talented women of color who would be amazing to take over Chris Matthews’ spot — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews’ specific situation aside, this would be a good time to retire the Hardball name, along with any other news show/segment title that suggests politics is a sport. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 3, 2020

Read the original GQ story here:

In 2017, I wrote about a cable news host being gross and inappropriate with me. I was afraid to name him at the time. I’m not anymore; it was Chris Matthews! And his sexist exchange with Warren this week inspired me to revisit those moments and name him https://t.co/oBWXXJDPhR — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 28, 2020