Internet slams Trump for obsessing over his hair at coronavirus presser: ‘Three thousand Americans are dead’

Published

1 min ago

on

At President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus press briefing, he took some time out of speaking about the virus to insist to America that his hair is real, saying that it is the one thing he “cannot get away with” faking.

Commenters on social media leaped on him for focusing on such a petty and personal insecurity at a time of national crisis:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Laura Ingraham calls out Trump for dodging question about struggling businesses on ‘Fox an Friends’

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to take credit for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's widely-praised response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday despite having rejected New York's pleas for additional life-saving ventilators.

Trump, who on Sunday bragged that the ratings for his news briefings were higher than "The Bachelor," told "Fox & Friends" that he personally made Cuomo "successful." But the governor's approval rating was up to 71% among New Yorkers in Siena College poll released Monday, while just 41% approved of Trump.

Pentagon mourns ‘stinging loss’ after first US servicemember dies of COVID-19

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

On Monday, according to Axios, the Defense Department has reported that a member of the New Jersey National Guard has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

It is the first reported coronavirus death of any active, reserve, or Guard U.S. servicemember. The victim was admitted to the hospital on March 21 and passed away on Saturday.

"This is a stinging loss for out military community, and our condolences go out to this family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community," said Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a statement. "The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas’ ban on abortions during coronavirus pandemic

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

by Sami Sparber

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked Texas' ban on abortions, a prohibition state officials said was necessary to preserve medical resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling came less than a week after Texas abortion providers announced a lawsuit against top state officials, challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton's assertion that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning all procedures deemed to be not medically necessary should be interpreted to include abortions.

