Internet slams Trump for obsessing over his hair at coronavirus presser: ‘Three thousand Americans are dead’

At President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus press briefing, he took some time out of speaking about the virus to insist to America that his hair is real, saying that it is the one thing he “cannot get away with” faking.

Commenters on social media leaped on him for focusing on such a petty and personal insecurity at a time of national crisis:

Trump actually has no idea that there is a national catastrophe under way. He's talking about his ratings, Monday Night Football, bringing My Pillow up to talk, talking about his hair and three thousand Americans are dead, hundreds more just today. #StopAiringTrump — JRehling (@JRehling) March 30, 2020

Americans are dropping dead left and right, but thank god we have Donald Trump up there holding press conferences so he can announce that his hair is real. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 30, 2020

Trump’s briefing will be short because he’s 100% preoccupied with his hair,

like a 14 year old girl. — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 30, 2020

“My hair is blowing around. And it’s mine.” – Trump. Pandemic press conference. 2954 dead. — Corona The Savior (@daveanthony) March 30, 2020

Why does Trump need to praise himself & talk about his f*cking hair and force every one of miserable corporate jizz puppets to kneel before him?

You know why. Because they are weak. And their personal and political interests are killing hundreds of thousands. FCK DJT pic.twitter.com/AReL8M1VN9 — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) March 30, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are sick, three thousand families are mourning lost loved ones, and Trump is making jokes about his hair. Seriously, fuck this guy. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 30, 2020

