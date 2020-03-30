Trump reveals the one thing he ‘cannot get away with’ during coronavirus briefing
During his latest coronavirus press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump unexpectedly segued into talking about his hair as it visibly blew around on camera.
“My hair is blowing around. And it is mine,” Trump said, with no prompting, in the middle of discussing the efforts by the federal government and businesses to combat the pandemic.
Messing around with his hair, Trump remarked, was “the one thing you cannot get away with” as president.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch below:
“My hair is blowing around. And it is mine. The one thing you cannot get away with. It is a problem if you are president” — Trump pic.twitter.com/ZifUxnquYQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: