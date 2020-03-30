Trump reveals the one thing he ‘cannot get away with’ during coronavirus briefing

During his latest coronavirus press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump unexpectedly segued into talking about his hair as it visibly blew around on camera.

“My hair is blowing around. And it is mine,” Trump said, with no prompting, in the middle of discussing the efforts by the federal government and businesses to combat the pandemic.

Messing around with his hair, Trump remarked, was “the one thing you cannot get away with” as president.

