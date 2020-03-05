Internet thanks Tito’s Vodka for announcing their liquor isn’t hand sanitizer: ‘It just tastes like it’
As coronavirus spreads across the United States, stores are selling out of one-use surgical masks, that doesn’t prevent the virus, along with hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray and wipes. In desperation, people have turned to vodka.
As a result, Tito’s Vodka released a statement telling people not to pour it on their hands and keep it in their glasses.
“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information,” the vodka maker explained on Twitter.
Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/DtpfsAHZKJ
— TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020
Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/QNEFOXxYPQ
— TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020
Tito's Vodka has spent the last 24 hours explaining to people that it *cannot* be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer.
God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/1J08KlgDPI
— Dom (@DomDiFurio) March 5, 2020
Some noted that they were grateful for the more accurate scientific information than what was coming from President Donald Trump.
The idea of vodka for sanitizing prompted giggles from those online, but Tito’s, in particular, made me crack up over the idea that people would rather clean with the vodka than drink it.
Check out the comments below:
Tito's is not hand sanitizer. It just tastes like it. https://t.co/zUhMBp1Jy2
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) March 5, 2020
But boss, Tito's told me to wash with high-proof liquor. I figured it was better to rinse my mouth at the same time. Better safe than sorry, right? https://t.co/gxCHQlCJlo
— T🎃dd (@HealthStudent) March 5, 2020
not Tito's providing more informative and constructive advice than the US government 😩😩😩 https://t.co/krrisfUE04
— like the outside of an orange (@RyneIsMean) March 5, 2020
Thanks Tito’s, for giving more accurate information than the fucking president https://t.co/z9XUVagpSC
— Jennifer (@Indianadelae) March 5, 2020
I'm now working on a homemade hand sanitizer made from rubbing alcohol, aged vodka, maple syrup extract and tears of an albino unicorn.
Down with them germs.
— Lonepaw (@L0NEPAW) March 5, 2020
Imagine being the social media person who to go ‘guys. guys. You can’t use vodka as a substitute for hand sanitizer. The CDC says it doesn’t work like that’ https://t.co/1UYGKM0k8A
— ugh (@embirdened) March 5, 2020
Introducing, Titos Handmade Everclear!
— Antæus Toilette (@C3maz) March 5, 2020
Titos shouldn't be used for cocktails either
— Berg (@jgreeny) March 5, 2020
Pornhub and Tito's Vodka >>>> Mike Pence at crisis response.
— Gw👻i L🌐, MD 🔰🌃⚕️ (@GwailoMD) March 5, 2020
https://twitter.com/JennaMichelle29/status/1235617724111388673
thoughts and prayers are with the Tito's Vodka community manager, who probably did not sign up for this. https://t.co/66IIkgLFr2
— Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) March 5, 2020
Using Tito's for hand sanitizer is alcohol abuse. https://t.co/7YUtX612Pt
— RichWhy (@RichWhy) March 5, 2020