Internet thanks Tito’s Vodka for announcing their liquor isn’t hand sanitizer: ‘It just tastes like it’

As coronavirus spreads across the United States, stores are selling out of one-use surgical masks, that doesn’t prevent the virus, along with hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray and wipes. In desperation, people have turned to vodka.

As a result, Tito’s Vodka released a statement telling people not to pour it on their hands and keep it in their glasses.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information,” the vodka maker explained on Twitter.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/QNEFOXxYPQ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Tito's Vodka has spent the last 24 hours explaining to people that it *cannot* be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer. God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/1J08KlgDPI — Dom (@DomDiFurio) March 5, 2020

Some noted that they were grateful for the more accurate scientific information than what was coming from President Donald Trump.

The idea of vodka for sanitizing prompted giggles from those online, but Tito’s, in particular, made me crack up over the idea that people would rather clean with the vodka than drink it.

