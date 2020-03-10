Internet thinks Larry Kudlow looked sick at coronavirus briefing: ‘somebody get him a test’
In February, there was much discussion after the Iranian deputy health minister held a press conference downplaying concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus — while appearing to be sick.
“I too have been infected with coronavirus,” Iraj Harirchi admitted the next day.
On Tuesday, there was similar speculation after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow held a press conference updating the nation on the epidemic.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Larry Kudlow looks sick, so why would Trump send him out the coronavirus briefing? pic.twitter.com/k35C3D2sGE
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 10, 2020
Pence still looks sick
so does Kudlow and Kudlow is sweaty
something to keep an eye on pic.twitter.com/zfBh4luOZV
— kj martin= (@martin_kj) March 10, 2020
.Is it me or does Larry Kudlow look sick? #TheBeat
— Melissa Berryman (@MelissaBerryman) March 10, 2020
Is Larry Kudlow sick or just drunk?#pressconference#coronavirus
— #Resist Debrianna📢 (@DMansini) March 10, 2020
@larry_kudlow looks like he is sick @COVID19Update. Somebody get him a test!
— Jules (@whitj01) March 10, 2020
Is Larry Kudlow sick? he looks awfully flushed. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6LSAVKJxHQ
— 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚕 𝙻. 𝚂𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚕 🏳️🌈 (@traktrgrl) March 10, 2020
Is it me or does Kudlow really look sick. No joke.
— agentprovocateur (@colasuzan) March 10, 2020
Kudlow coughing and looking sick.
Like he might keel over.
— Bozo_Texino::This machine kills fascists. (@Bozo_Texino) March 10, 2020
OMG WTF is with KUDLOW??? He cannot keep a straight face…tried to get the aids to cut the questions…looks like he is about to be sick.
— middlechild (@middlechild91) March 10, 2020
Kudlow looking sick at the #Pressconference and he’s coughing. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rK1tbg7L7F
— Lauren Salkin (@thinkspin) March 10, 2020