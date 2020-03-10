Quantcast
Internet thinks Larry Kudlow looked sick at coronavirus briefing: ‘somebody get him a test’

53 mins ago

In February, there was much discussion after the Iranian deputy health minister held a press conference downplaying concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus — while appearing to be sick.

I too have been infected with coronavirus,” Iraj Harirchi admitted the next day.

On Tuesday, there was similar speculation after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow held a press conference updating the nation on the epidemic.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

