Internet trashes Trump for calling airport chaos an ‘interruption’ as travelers are crammed together due to his travel ban
A call from Donald Trump for travelers to be “patient” as they stuck in jam-packed airports due to a rush to catch flights before a travel ban goes into effect at midnight fell flat, with the president downplaying the chaos as an “interruption.”
According to the president, “We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!”
Twitter commenters disagreed with his assessment as you can see below:
We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!
People will get sick because of the crowds and chaos. Thanks trump.
Praying is as useless as your titanic tits.
That’s a lie. Most reports are coming out saying they are not being done and surprise surprise the federal government you run was not prepared for the rule you put in place. Just one more example of your incompetence.
Stop being a brainwashed imbecile. There is no evidence for a God.
That didn’t look very precise last night at ORD and DFW
Yeah pic.twitter.com/U6ATAgtL1a
Yeah and that’s why this is so wrong!!! Huge lineups of people coming from different counties waiting to be screened, waiting up to 6 hours of people standing, touching, coughing, spreading germs because YOU DIDN’T ACT QUICKLY! You brushed it off as a hoax now people are dying!!
No you're not moving as quickly as possible.
You're shooting from the hip and playing catch-up because you blew it by ignoring science in favor of trying to prop up the DOW.
Your hastily implemented plans leads to this mess.
And this crowding is not safe. pic.twitter.com/yQnEM8wSFe
Resign
The most important advice from the experts was social distancing. Instead, the Trump administration created this. https://t.co/pkQFbQplET
Poorly thought and under staffed. Classic @realDonaldTrump BS
Unprepared
Staff, equipment,
No logistical plan for re-entry
Another example of failure by the Trump administration #CancelTrump
Where are our tests? I want tests on demand.
