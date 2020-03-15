Quantcast
Internet trashes Trump for calling airport chaos an ‘interruption’ as travelers are crammed together due to his travel ban

Published

1 min ago

on

A call from Donald Trump for travelers to be “patient” as they stuck in jam-packed airports due to a rush to catch flights before a travel ban goes into effect at midnight fell flat, with the president downplaying the chaos as an “interruption.”

According to the president, “We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!”

Twitter commenters disagreed with his assessment as you can see below:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Twitter beats down ‘raging moron’ Devin Nunes for advising public gatherings: ‘Is he really that dumb?’

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

The Internet lashed out at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday after he told Americans to go to restaurants during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out," Nunes told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant."

"Just don't run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!" he added. "Go to your local pub."

Ex-RNC head reveals why Fox News is suddenly taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

During an MSNBC panel discussion on the changing tone at Fox News now that coronavirus health crisis has been declared a pandemic, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee suggested that executives at the conservative network may have come to a hard realization.

After "AM Joy" host Joy Reid shared multiple clips of Fox News personalities once mocking the panic the health crisis was creating, only to change their tune as more reports of those infected started breaking, MSNBC contributor Michael Steele said there was a solid reason.

"Based on your experience with dealing with Fox News and what it can bring about, is it possible for Fox News to now turn this ship around and convince these same viewers, many of whom are older people, vulnerable people, that they need to be careful and take precautions?" host Reid asked.

Trump White House called to complain about tweet describing O’Hare airport chaos — and offered no help: Illinois governor

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Appearing on Meet the Press, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer (D) said the only response he got from the White House about his Twitter accusation about travelers being stuck in O'Hare airport awaiting health checks was a complaint from an unnamed staffer -- and no offer of help.

Speaking with host Chuck Todd, the lawmaker called out the White House which caused the mess by not staffing up DGS employees after the president deeclared a travel halt involving Europe.

“I got a call at about 11:00 last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got," he explained. "Now, we’ve been talking to Customs and Border Patrol officials directly on the ground at O’Hare. I’ve been working with the mayor and our senators to make sure we’re getting the federal government to pay attention to this problem because we can’t have it happen all day today.”

