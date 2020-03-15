Internet trashes Trump for calling airport chaos an ‘interruption’ as travelers are crammed together due to his travel ban

A call from Donald Trump for travelers to be “patient” as they stuck in jam-packed airports due to a rush to catch flights before a travel ban goes into effect at midnight fell flat, with the president downplaying the chaos as an “interruption.”

According to the president, “We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!”

Twitter commenters disagreed with his assessment as you can see below:

We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

People will get sick because of the crowds and chaos. Thanks trump. — NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) March 15, 2020

Praying is as useless as your titanic tits. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 15, 2020

That’s a lie. Most reports are coming out saying they are not being done and surprise surprise the federal government you run was not prepared for the rule you put in place. Just one more example of your incompetence. — eric larson (@larsoer) March 15, 2020

Stop being a brainwashed imbecile. There is no evidence for a God. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 15, 2020

That didn’t look very precise last night at ORD and DFW — Biden is Unelectable (@polititrolls) March 15, 2020

Yeah and that’s why this is so wrong!!! Huge lineups of people coming from different counties waiting to be screened, waiting up to 6 hours of people standing, touching, coughing, spreading germs because YOU DIDN’T ACT QUICKLY! You brushed it off as a hoax now people are dying!! — Anne Millard🌊🌊🌊 (@johannamillard) March 15, 2020

No you're not moving as quickly as possible. You're shooting from the hip and playing catch-up because you blew it by ignoring science in favor of trying to prop up the DOW. Your hastily implemented plans leads to this mess. And this crowding is not safe. pic.twitter.com/yQnEM8wSFe — Eric Applebaum (@applebaum_eric) March 15, 2020

Resign — Calvin Schneider (@realcalvinn) March 15, 2020

The most important advice from the experts was social distancing. Instead, the Trump administration created this. https://t.co/pkQFbQplET — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 15, 2020

Poorly thought and under staffed. Classic @realDonaldTrump BS — Super Gay 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayMafia1969) March 15, 2020

Unprepared

Staff, equipment,

No logistical plan for re-entry

Another example of failure by the Trump administration #CancelTrump — Tom Foster (@tomfoster1201) March 15, 2020

