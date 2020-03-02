Quantcast
Connect with us

Iran is going to foment ‘chaos’ to try to sink Trump in 2020: economist

Published

21 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Yahoo Finance reported that Dr. Nouriel Roubini, an economist known as “Dr. Doom,” is predicting Iran will jump into foreign attempts to interfere with U.S. elections — in this case, attempting to sow “chaos” on the world stage to humiliate President Donald Trump and wound his electoral chances in November.

“Four more years of Donald Trump, and between sanctions and military pressure they’re going to collapse,” said Roubini in a Friday interview with “On the Move.” He added that the outbreak of coronavirus, which sickened their own deputy health minister and vice president, increases internal distrust with the regime, and by extension, their desperation to stay in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the only options left to them, said Roubini, was that “they can escalate tensions … regionally and with the United States.”

The United States and Iran narrowly avoided a major conflict at the beginning of the year after Trump assassinated revered military leader Qassim Suleimani, and Iran retaliated with a missile attack on an Iraqi base resulting in serious brain injuries of U.S. troops.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama phone call encourages Buttigieg to use his ‘considerable leverage’ amid rumors of Biden endorsement

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

President Barack Obama has reportedly advised former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to use his "considerable leverage" ahead of Tuesday's primary in 13 states.

The former president spoke with Buttigieg on the phone after he suspended his campaign Sunday night, according to The New York Times. CNN's Jeff Zeleny later confirmed the report.

But Obama stopped short of recommending an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Mr. Obama did not specifically encourage Mr. Buttigieg to endorse Mr. Biden, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations," the Times said. "But Mr. Obama did note that Mr. Buttigieg has considerable leverage at the moment and should think about how best to use it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is letting Putin get off easy for his campaign of international murders: op-ed

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

While Vladimir Putin has suffered significant sanctions and other consequences for his various foreign interventions, he's gotten off scot free for his murder and attempted murder of dissidents. The most recent example is the murder in Berlin of an exiled Chechen militant who was killed by a Russian agent. But even though it was proved that the hit was carried out by Russia, the only consequence leveled at Putin by the German government was the expulsion of two diplomats.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence’s coronavirus clownshow humiliates Trump — and endangers the rest of us

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Last Wednesday as the stock market dropped precipitously for the third day in a row, President Trump was reluctantly forced to admit that the nation was in the midst of a major global public health crisis. So he held a desultory press conference, handed out some misinformation and blamed Democrats for the stock market slide. And then he named Vice President Mike Pence to be the point man for the crisis, reportedly because he thinks Pence "doesn't have anything else to do." It was hardly reassuring. In fact, Pence might be the very last person one would want to put in charge. His history with public health is abysmal.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image