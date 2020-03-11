Quantcast
IRS may push back April 15 tax deadline in response to coronavirus outbreak: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump administration will likely extend the April 15 tax deadline to alleviate the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on American household and businesses.

An administration official and another person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that Treasury officials are considering the move — which would effectively serve as a bridge loan to taxpayers — but the details have not yet been finalized.

Officials still have not decided how far to push back the filing deadline or who would be eligible for the extension, which would have temporary implications for the federal budget and the government’s ability to continue paying its bills on time.

Administration officials believe they have the authority to waive penalties on late tax payments if they pause the filing date, and they’re looking into their ability to declare an emergency disaster in order to waive interest on late payments.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump decided to take coronavirus more seriously after watching Fox News coverage of stock market crash: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump for the past two weeks has routinely sought to downplay the public health risks associated with coronavirus.

Bloomberg reports that the president changed his tune, however, after watching Fox News coverage of Monday's stock market crash in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 2,000 points.

‘Aggressive’ cancellations necessary to overcome Trump’s early inaction on coronavirus: Public health expert

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

A public health expert warned that coronavirus would soon swamp the nation's health care system unless events are canceled and changes are made to daily routines to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the next two weeks would be crucial in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Let's look at even where we were two weeks ago," Wen said. "Two weeks ago we had 15 cases that were diagnosed in the U.S. -- we now have over a thousand. That number is going to escalate dramatically in the next two weeks."

Why a mental health institute for foster children became known as ‘The Misery Mill’

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Millcreek Behavioral Health in Fordyce, Arkansas, has become a common destination for foster children from other states who are sent away for mental health treatment. But dozens of children from Arkansas also have cycled through Millcreek, and they, too, reported mistreatment and violence.

Millcreek and its parent company, the for-profit Acadia Healthcare, declined to comment on specific facilities or individuals but said the company delivers superior outcomes for troubled children. The company said its facilities had never been decertified by any government health program or lost a license.

Continue Reading
 
 
