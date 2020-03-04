It took Speaker Pelosi just hours to get an $8.3 billion coronavirus bill passed in the House, Mr. President
The U.S. House of Representatives just passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to help protect Americans from the impending coronavirus pandemic. It took Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to go from a draft of the legislation to passage just four hours.
Early Wednesday afternoon news broke that House and Senate lawmakers had agreed to the legislation, at that point $7.76 billion – or three times what President Donald Trump had proposed, which by all accounts was grossly deficient.
The bill passed in a 415-2 vote, sending a clear message to the White House that there is bipartisan agreement President Donald Trump is not doing anywhere near enough to control the virus, to test for the virus, and to put containment plans in place.
Eleven people in the US. have already died. The CDC has stopped publishing the number of people who have been tested. That number never broke 500.
The bill moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.
Meanwhile, here’s what President Trump has been doing during that same time:
Breaking Banner
Get ready for Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories to resurface: MSNBC panel
President Donald Trump demanding that Ukraine help him attack former Vice President Joe Biden was the source of his impeachment, and Wednesday's MSNBC panel anticipates the president is about to go after it again.
In wake of Biden's successes at the polls and his slight delegate lead, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire explained that Ukraine is about to come back.
"Publicly the president is eager for this fight. He believes that Bernie Sanders, the one he's been publicly chanting for, he's a socialist, [Trump] thinks he's out of step with a lot of the country, and jin up among the lefts that was rigged against Bernie Sanders, in the hope that some of Bernie's hardcore supporters might stay home," said Lemire.
Breaking Banner
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus: report
According to a report from NBC News, a medical professional in charge of passenger screenings at Los Angeles International airport has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday night.
A statement released from the Department of Homeland Security said the person was last screening travelers for coronavirus on February 21, and was wearing all the required protective gear while working.
"Late last night, DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus," the DHS statement read. "This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine."
Breaking Banner
Matt Gaetz mocks essential coronavirus funding by strapping on a gas mask
While many have joked that the coronavirus is the beginning of a zombie apocalypse, the truth is that it's a highly contagious disease that has a higher than normal fatality rate.
After debates over how much money would be needed to ensure American safety, Democrats and Republicans finally agreed on a funding package that passed the U.S. Senate and was sent to the House. Democrats argued that more money would be needed than President Donald Trump anticipated, going off of the funding for ebola, which caused very few people to get sick. In the end, Republicans agreed to over $8 billion in funding.