Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s a stupid answer!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloads on Trump’s ‘clueless’ surgeon general

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump’s surgeon general for saying the best way to deal with a possible ventilator shortage was to avoid getting the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today,” where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether the U.S. had enough ventilators to meet potentially catastrophic demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand,” Adams said, before admitting that supply might not meet demand.

The “Morning Joe” host unloaded on the surgeon general’s response.

“It’s a stupid answer,” Scarborough said.

“These are not answers for senior citizens from Florida to Arizona, from New York to Washington state whose very lives are on the line,” he added. “These are not adequate answers, and for the surgeon general, a month into this crisis, two months into this crisis not answering a question about ventilators and instead saying, ‘Well, you know what? Just don’t get this pandemic,’ like it’s that easy to will yourself not to get the pandemic shows that there are a lot of people in the federal government that remain clueless, that don’t have the answers we need.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Small government Republicans scramble to adopt leftist ideas as America grapples with the coronavirus crisis

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

They say there are no atheists in foxholes. It might be more true to say that in a crisis, everybody becomes a leftist.

Multiple states reported more unemployment applications on Monday than were submitted the entire month of February, as employers across the country began initial rounds of mass layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread shutdowns of businesses, schools and public facilities of all kinds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is reportedly already warning of unemployment numbers approaching Great Depression levels in the near future.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Asymmetric people are spreading this virus’: GOP’s Martha McSally bungles blame for COVID-19 on Fox News

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) began pointing fingers for the spread of the coronavirus, but she botched her blame.

The Arizona Republican appeared on "Fox & Friends," where she begged Americans to take part in social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be spread by people who are infected but don't show any symptoms.

"I am begging them, their grandparents saved the world from tyranny, the greatest generation is at risk right now," McSally said. "It is my generation's responsibility and the younger generation's responsibility to listen, to stay home, to stay away from other people."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Scientist who helped persuade Trump to act on coronavirus now has COVID-19 symptoms

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College professor who headed up the study warning that 2.2 million people could die in the United States if harsh social distancing protocols are not adopted, has symptoms of coronavirus:

Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image