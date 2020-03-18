‘It’s a stupid answer!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloads on Trump’s ‘clueless’ surgeon general

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump’s surgeon general for saying the best way to deal with a possible ventilator shortage was to avoid getting the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today,” where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether the U.S. had enough ventilators to meet potentially catastrophic demand.

“The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand,” Adams said, before admitting that supply might not meet demand.

The “Morning Joe” host unloaded on the surgeon general’s response.

“It’s a stupid answer,” Scarborough said.

“These are not answers for senior citizens from Florida to Arizona, from New York to Washington state whose very lives are on the line,” he added. “These are not adequate answers, and for the surgeon general, a month into this crisis, two months into this crisis not answering a question about ventilators and instead saying, ‘Well, you know what? Just don’t get this pandemic,’ like it’s that easy to will yourself not to get the pandemic shows that there are a lot of people in the federal government that remain clueless, that don’t have the answers we need.”