‘It’s going to pop’: Trump predicts the country ‘will be rolling again’ after 15 days

Published

39 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump offered assurances that the worst of the coronavirus might be over by the end of this month.

The president spoke Tuesday morning from the White House on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in mass closures of schools, churches, stores and businesses — and he broke with many doctors and scientists to claim the situation might be relatively short.

“Our guidance yesterday urges Americans to take action for 15 days to help stem the outbreak,” Trump said. “So it is a 15-day period. They would say it is a 14-day period. We are asking everyone to work at home if possible, postpone unnecessary travel, limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people. I am making shared sacrifices and temporary changes. We can protect the health of our people, and our economy, because I think our economy will come back very rapidly. So it is 15 days.”

Trump again assured the public the viral outbreak would dissipate, and possibly soon.

“It’s going to pop,” he said. “One day, we’ll be standing, possibly, up here, we’ll say, ‘Well, we won,’ and we’re going to say that. Sure as you’re sitting there, we’re going to say that, and we’re going to win, and I think we’re going to win faster than people think. I hope.”


Critics rebuke Trump’s racist coronavirus remarks as ‘dangerous’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" on Tuesday, prompting critics to accuse him not only of "a mean spirited distraction" but also intensifying racism and xenophobia.

This article was originally published at Salon

"Cuomo wants 'all states to be treated the same,'" Trump tweeted Tuesday. "But all states aren't the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big 'hotspot', West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it...."

WATCH: Mnuchin says he’s ‘looking at sending checks to Americans immediately’

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

HUGE.

Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately...Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks."

How much?

Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K.

Alabama pastor invited people infected with coronavirus into church for ‘faith healing’ treatment

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

A pastor in Alabama this week invited people who have been infected with coronavirus into his church so that they could be treated with the power of prayer, despite guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to avoid large gatherings.

Patheos reports that Chris Bartlett, pastor of the Boaz Church of God in Boaz, Alabama, wrote a now-deleted Facebook post in which he criticized other churches for temporarily closing to help slow the spread of the disease.

