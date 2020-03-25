‘It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing’: Trump celebrates himself during coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump took a few moments out of his press briefing to commend himself for working to combat the coronavirus crisis.

When the president rattled off the resources he intends to provide, one thing became obvious: it isn’t enough. Trump announced that over 9 million masks would be sent out, but his own Health and Human Services Department reported that there is a need for at least 3.5 billion.

Trump then said praised amazing acts by individuals giving their money, their time and their efforts to help each other during such a difficult time.

Trump then went on to discuss the bill that the House and Senate have created to spend $2.2 trillion to help save the businesses and people hurt by the crisis.

