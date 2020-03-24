‘IT’S NOT EBOLA!’ Trump supporters flip out at Liz Cheney after she pushes back on plans to restart economy

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday morning gently pushed back on President Donald Trump’s stated desire to send everyone back to work during a time when coronavirus cases are surging throughout the United States.

After the president said on Monday night that he was considering telling people to go back to their normal routines at the end of next week in the name of restarting the economy, Cheney wrote on Twitter that it is not realistic to expect things to go back to normal during a time when there is a pandemic spreading exponentially throughout the country.

“There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus,” she wrote.

While Cheney’s stance earned her some plaudits, it also drew the ire of some Trump supporters who insisted that the president’s plan to send everyone back to work in the middle of a spiraling health crisis was a good idea.

Check out some angry reactions below.

The economy is a KEY FACTOR IN PUBLIC HEALTH!!!!! Isolate hotspots. Limit travel in/out (like NYC). Test, track, quarantine the positives. Mask the general public. At risk continue to self-quarantine and we help them.

Everyone else – GET BACK TO WORK!! Shutting entire — Derby (@derbybbb) March 24, 2020

YEA OK ! ITS NOT EBOLA!!!!

EVERYONE BACK TO WORK!

🙏🇺🇸❤ — egio girl⭐⭐⭐ (@egiogirl) March 24, 2020

There will be no country left if everyone is jobless and defaults on their mortgages. I'll take my chances with washing hands and limiting exposure to large groups, you know, normal flu precautions. — 40 year-old Grandpa (@XRP2112) March 24, 2020

There is no functioning economy now. We just slammed 40% of our economy into a wall at 200mph, vast parts of the economy that are the most vulnerable. The personal devastation this will cause will dwarf this bug. But if we just save one…….right? — Bull Admiral (@bull_admiral) March 24, 2020

60,000 +/- people die every year in USA from influenza , even more if you add other viruses. 20,000 died in 2009 from H1 . Nothing was closed . We have the 15 day study window , when it's over we open up. — Gregory De MMXIX (@240aero1) March 24, 2020

So we suck it up, do our part, take the enormous hit. What's the plan then, huh? — Margaret Ferrell (@Ruggins68) March 24, 2020

You're not stopping the virus, you're only containing it, you're quarantining the healthy that can develop antibodies, you need to quarantine the vulnerable and elderly only and keep the country running! — Deplorable Ron🇺🇸 (@Rahooty) March 24, 2020

1% (or less) death rate. Only 1 child in the whole WORLD has died because of it yet even GOP members like @Liz_Cheney are caught up in the hysteria. Amazing. — Joe Rhode (@JoeRhode) March 24, 2020