‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Sanjay Gupta stunned after seeing Trump try to override Fauci

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta found himself shocked after watching President Donald Trump try to correct Dr. Anthony Fauci about potential coronavirus treatments.

Shortly after the president’s press conference ended, CNN host John King highlighted Fauci shooting down the idea of using an antimalarial drug to treat the virus.

“The information that you’re referring to [regarding the drug] is anecdotal,” Fauci said. “It was not done in a controlled clinical trial, so you really can’t make any definitive statement about it.”

He then showed a clip of Trump undercutting his own administration’s top medical expert.

“What the doctor said is 100 percent correct, it is early,” the president began, but then added, “I have seen things that are impressive, we’ll see, we’ll know soon.”

King then brought on Gupta to ask for his reaction — and he didn’t hold back.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, John,” he said. “That was incredible to see this back-and-forth. First of all, the president said that this drug was approved for coronavirus yesterday, it is not. He said there’s a lot of evidence to show how promising it is, there is a one 20-person study out of France that Dr. Tony Fauci described as ‘anecdotal.'”

