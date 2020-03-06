Jared Kushner’s power grows after Trump ‘opts against stability’ and brings in a new chief of staff: reports

President Donald Trump on Friday evening announced a new White House chief of staff — his fourth in his three years in office.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will be replaced by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) according to a Twitter announcement from the president.

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another move that will be seen as adding to power for [Jared] Kushner,” reported New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“As markets tumble and fears of coronavirus crisis spread, Trump opts against stability, brings in new chief of staff,” explained AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith noted, “the timing is interesting, given that coronavirus is a very fluid situation, to say the least.”

Here’s some of what others were saying about Trump’s decision:

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump replaces Mulvaney with another Freedom Caucus member. https://t.co/07YqjvFYoK — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) March 7, 2020

Congrats to Mick Mulvaney on booking his imminent role as Secret Good Guy All Along and also his forthcoming book. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hate on Mulvaney all you want but he believed in process. Mark Meadows is a wartime consigliere. — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We haven’t had a Friday night news dump in a while! https://t.co/3jsNXWMpLC — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is trying to deflect from the caronavirus news by naming an even more insidious disease to be his new Chief of Staff. Mulvaney is getting banished to Ireland for not preventing Trump from looking like an idiot when he says and does idiotic things. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) March 7, 2020

POTUS offered Meadows the job yesterday, per several people briefed. Mulvaney, who is said to have left for a trip to Nevada this week amid coronavirus, learned of it today. Some staffers are concerned about the change; others are relieved to see someone new in the role. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Mulvaney is being appointed to a job so important that it's been vacant for the past three years. When Pompeo was asked in 2018 why the position was vacant, he said: "I don’t know. I’m happy to consider it. I haven’t considered whether to appoint a special envoy or not" — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) March 7, 2020

I wasn’t sure if Trump could downgrade from Mick Mulvaney, but he proved he can: his new chief of staff is Mark Meadows. Always count on Trump to go lower. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior administration official tells me Trump has wanted to push Mick Mulvaney out for a while, but felt he could not do it during impeachment. https://t.co/p5cjLVDbIn — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 7, 2020

Mulvaney’s tell all will be interesting. Not that I will ever buy it. — Rakesh Agrawal (@rakeshlobster) March 7, 2020

Hey Mickey you’re so FIRED. Mulvaney OUT. Who will be the next to go?! #TheCelebrityAppresident pic.twitter.com/9iOMjWZ6vD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Reince Priebus got 192 days,

John Kelly got 520 days,

Mick Mulvaney got 430 days. Only 319 days until January 20, 2021. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 7, 2020

Retiring 4th term NC GOP Rep former House Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows will be President Trump’s 4th WH Chief of Staff; Mick Mulvaney will be US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland. https://t.co/4tEWt0PldE — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to Mick Mulvaney on his promotion to the Night’s Watch — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 7, 2020

Mick Mulvaney ousted as Trump’s chief of staff and replaced by southern congressman https://t.co/2uuJH3hTVS — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 7, 2020