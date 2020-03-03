Jim Clyburn wants South Carolina to vote even earlier in 2024 — here’s why
One of the most powerful Democrats in South Carolina wants the state to play even a larger role in choosing the Democratic Party nominee in 2024.
“Fresh off a successful 2020 primary, some South Carolina Democrats are already eyeing the possibility of taking on an even more prominent role in future races,” The Post and Courier reported Tuesday. “They point to the immediate impact of Joe Biden’s win in the state on the heated contested, the disastrous Iowa caucuses in which took weeks to declare a winner and longstanding complaints that the earliest states are too white.”
The conventional wisdom is that Democrats have extremely slim chances of making South Carolina a competitive state in the general election.
“Early proponents of the idea include South Carolina’s longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third highest-ranking member of the U.S. House and highest-ranking African American elected official in the country, as well as multiple Democratic National Committee members from the state,” The Post and Courier reported. “Clyburn’s preference is to pair off the four early states, holding New Hampshire and South Carolina’s primaries on the same day and Iowa and Nevada’s on another, thereby adding more diversity to each contest day.”
“South Carolina should not only be first in the South, it should be first in the nation,” South Carolina DNC committeeman Clay Middleton told the newspaper.
Diversity was cited as justification for the move.
“Nevada and South Carolina are more indicative of the Democratic base across the country, so they should lead the way,” said state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter.
“It’s important to have a southern state in the mix and South Carolina has been a great indicator. We’ve talked a bunch about how we need to have more diversity in the early states, and I think you do need to have more diversity earlier,” said Democratic strategist Scott Arcenaux.
Bloomberg admits a contested Democratic convention is the ‘only way I can win’
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg on Super Tuesday admitted the only way he can win the Democratic nomination for president is in a contested convention. A contested convention, in which no candidate has enough delegates to win the nomination at the stsrt of the convention process, has not happened "in the modern primary era," according to Politico.
“It’s the only way I can win,” the former New York City mayor told reporters in Miami earlier today, The AP reports.
To Trump, your disease is disloyalty
Today is Super Tuesday. Can I get an amen?
After more than a year of being bombarded with campaign propaganda, voters head to the polls to choose a Democratic candidate. The results can’t come fast enough. We don’t live in normal times. The sooner the party settles on a nominee, the better.
In normal times, partisanship is vigorous, but not so much that it prevails during periods of emergency. In normal times, loyal partisans set aside normal politics and join forces with natural adversaries for the benefit of the greater common good.