Joe Biden projected surprise victor in Minnesota — his second big upset in a former Sanders state

According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Minnesota primary, giving him yet another victory in the Super Tuesday contests.

It is the second state won by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2016 to flip to Biden, the first being Oklahoma.

Sanders was widely assumed to be the favorite in the race with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropping out a day before the contests. However, Klobuchar threw her support to Biden, which may have helped put him over the top.

Polls suggest that Sanders’ loss was partly due to a weaker-than-expected showing in the Twin Cities area.