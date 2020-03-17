Joe Biden wins Arizona primary as coronavirus ravages nation
According to NBC News, ABC News and The New York Times, former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner the Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a closely-watched state.
Biden’s victory comes as much of the nation shuts down over the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like Ohio, have opted to delay their primaries rather than risk transmission of the virus at polling places. Arizona is one of the less affected states, because voters there are broadly able to vote by mail, reducing the risk of long lines and exposure for in-person voters.
Arizona is considered a possible “tipping point” state in 2020 — that is, a state that could give either candidate the whole election if they win it. Though Trump carried the state in 2016, it has been pushed left by demographic changes. Arizona now has a Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema, and its other senator, Martha McSally, is facing a strong Democratic challenger this year in former astronaut Mark Kelly.
Recent polls have shown the state highly competitive in the general election.
Thank you to everyone in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois who supported our campaign. From day one, our goal has been to unify our party and our nation — and tonight, we are one step closer to achieving that goal. Let’s do this, together. pic.twitter.com/tcLufz2SBV
— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020
https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1240112348943261696
NEW: @ABC News projects that @JoeBiden has won the Democratic primary in the state of Arizona
Biden has won all three contests tonight in Arizona, Florida and Illinois
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 18, 2020
Joe Biden wins the state of Arizona, according to our projections https://t.co/rcMBU4Nzy1
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 18, 2020
2020 Election
‘We finally won’: Progressives celebrate the defeat of anti-choice Democrat Dan Lipinski in Chicago
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) has lost his renomination to Congress, according to projections from Vox and BuzzFeed News.
Lipinski has frustrated progressive with his anti-choice stance on abortion and pro-corporate record.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/1240105781514690561
https://twitter.com/justicedems/status/1240099399084228608
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins presidential primary in Illinois
On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press and Fox News called the Illinois presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The result is yet another victory for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is his final major opponent for the presidential nomination.
Illinois is the state formerly represented in the Senate by President Barack Obama, on whose ticket Biden ran. Its junior senator, Tammy Duckworth, has been floated as a possible pick for vice president.
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins decisive victory in Florida primary
On Tuesday evening, CNN and MSNBC reported that former Vice President Joe Biden has won decisively in the Florida presidential primary, and is on track to win a majority of the state's delegates.
The result was widely expected, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) never gained a great deal of traction in the Sunshine State and faced consistent questions about his seemingly sympathetic comments toward Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, in a state where many Hispanic voters are descended from refugees of the regime.