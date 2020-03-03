Quantcast
Connect with us

Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset

Published

36 mins ago

on

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.

Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.

President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders projected to win California — the biggest Super Tuesday state

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.

Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1235049641684504576

Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.

https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1235044009216806914

President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Joe Biden projected surprise victor in Minnesota — his second big upset in a former Sanders state

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Minnesota primary, giving him yet another victory in the Super Tuesday contests.

It is the second state won by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2016 to flip to Biden, the first being Oklahoma.

Sanders was widely assumed to be the favorite in the race with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropping out a day before the contests. However, Klobuchar threw her support to Biden, which may have helped put him over the top.

Continue Reading
 
 