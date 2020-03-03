Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.
Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state.
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 4, 2020
Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.
Tonight, in her home state of Massachusetts, exit polling shows Elizabeth Warren:
– lost women to Biden by 10 points
– lost "very liberal" voters to Sanders by 7 points
– lost college + voters to Biden by 5 points
– lost M4A supports to Sanders by 14 points
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 4, 2020
President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.
Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
Fox News calls Massachusetts for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/3ICCw4jiDt
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 4, 2020
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders projected to win California — the biggest Super Tuesday state
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.
Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.
https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1235049641684504576
Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.
https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1235044009216806914
President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200
2020 Election
Joe Biden projected surprise victor in Minnesota — his second big upset in a former Sanders state
According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Minnesota primary, giving him yet another victory in the Super Tuesday contests.
It is the second state won by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2016 to flip to Biden, the first being Oklahoma.
Sanders was widely assumed to be the favorite in the race with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropping out a day before the contests. However, Klobuchar threw her support to Biden, which may have helped put him over the top.