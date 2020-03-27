Quantcast
Joe Walsh blows up in expletive-laden tirade as Trump blunders through press conference

2 mins ago

On Friday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) lost his temper as President Donald Trump spoke about coronavirus at his latest press conference.

In an expletive-laden tweet, the former congressman blasted the president for failing to offer sympathy for Americans sick with COVID-19:

Walsh, a longtime conservative who served one term in Congress after the 2010 tea party wave, has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics from the right. He briefly launched a presidential campaign challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.


