Joe Walsh blows up in expletive-laden tirade as Trump blunders through press conference

On Friday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) lost his temper as President Donald Trump spoke about coronavirus at his latest press conference.

In an expletive-laden tweet, the former congressman blasted the president for failing to offer sympathy for Americans sick with COVID-19:

FUCK Trump. 30-40 minutes into this stupid briefing and not one FUCKING word from him about all the Americans who are sick and dying. Not one FUCKING word. He doesn’t give a FUCK about the Americans who’ve been killed by this virus. Every FUCKING word is about him. FUCK Trump. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh, a longtime conservative who served one term in Congress after the 2010 tea party wave, has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics from the right. He briefly launched a presidential campaign challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.