‘Karma is going to have a field day with you’: Trump pummeled for mocking Romney’s COVID-19 test results

President Donald Trump spent the morning apparently watching television and hurling insults at his political enemies as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

The president nursed petty grievances Wednesday morning against Sen. Mitt Romney and disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti as much of the country shelters in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has closed schools, churches and businesses and wrecked much of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Gee, that’s too bad. Such a fine guy. Presidential aspirations you know! https://t.co/MgOWgAzMxs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Other Twitter users were appalled.

Karma is going to have a field day with you — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What the holy hell is wrong with you? People are dying all across the nation, due in part to your inaction, and you are taking time to mock a good man? You are a sorry pathetic excuse of a human. Unfit to lead anything. Save America by resigning! — John Weaver (@jwgop) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I know the “drunk uncle” schtick is overplayed….but he really does seem like your asshole uncle who thinks he’s being clever by callig your gay friend “Mary.” Just a ham-handed piece of shit. — Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t believe this is a real tweet. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 25, 2020

imagine being this proud of being this profoundly broken inside — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are a poor excuse for a leader. Glad I have @NYGovCuomo leading my state! — Joanne DeMarco (@nyjocool) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are really a vile and petty thing. — 🌊Brutal Realist (@realist_brutal) March 25, 2020

And you know who else will remain behind bars during this pandemic? Paul Manafort, your old campaign manager. 😁 pic.twitter.com/zsdm3N8wAq — Billy Robinson (@tlouishargon) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are unfit to be president. — ElizabethSandell (@EJ_Sandell) March 25, 2020

This tweet displays your total lack of decency and manhood. You're not a man, you are a belligerent, spoiled, maladjusted child. You are a victim of poor parenting and you inflicted those same skills on your discipicable children. — #RiggedHombre (@darkman1558) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT