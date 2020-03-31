Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway is preparing to spread the ‘Big Lie’ designed to absolve Trump of screwing up coronavirus response: op-ed

March 31, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent warns that President Trump’s campaign is gearing up to disseminate a new “Big Lie” in a bid to ensure he’s re-elected in the wake of his mishandling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic — and Kellyanne Conway is leading the initial push.

According to the Big Lie, as relayed by Conway, the coronavirus was “unanticipated” and Trump will lead the country back to its former glory.

Sargent writes that in reality, “Trump vastly minimized the crisis in real time for weeks and weeks, at a time when his own health-care officials, as well as members of Congress and outside experts, were frantically doing the opposite, badly hampering the federal response.”

Compounding that problem is the fact that Trump’s refusal to acknowledge any error in his response will likely affect how he continues to respond going forward.

“We’re seeing this on multiple fronts, Sargent writes. “The aforementioned failure to ramp up testing, and the ongoing failure to get needed testing equipment to desperate governors, is compounded by Trump’s insistence on claiming that no such testing failure exists — or ever has.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Carnival reveals there are still over 6,000 passengers in cruise ships at sea during pandemic: report

3 mins ago

March 31, 2020

On Tuesday, Carnival Corp., the largest cruise line in the world, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that there are still over 6,000 passengers out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JUST IN to CNN - Carnival Corp. announced in SEC documents today that more than 6000 passengers remain out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) March 31, 2020

CNN praised for refusing to air Trump’s coronovirus comments: ‘It will save lives’

24 mins ago

March 31, 2020

On Tuesday, CNN went out of its way to cut out any coverage of President Donald Trump's speech at the daily coronavirus press briefing — only devoting time to other members of the task force.

Commenters on social media noticed the omission — and many praised the network for refusing to give the president a platform for misinformation and grandstanding.

Trump’s press conference started.

And CNN isn’t showing it.#StopAiringTrump

Trump rejects reopening Obamacare enrollment during pandemic — and sets up red states for disaster

36 mins ago

March 31, 2020

On Tuesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is refusing calls from health care experts and insurers to reopen the Affordable Care Act's enrollment period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Donald Trump and administration officials recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment site, and insurers said they privately received assurances from health officials overseeing the law's marketplace," wrote Susannah Luthi. "However, a White House official on Tuesday evening told POLITICO the administration will not reopen the site for a special enrollment period, and that the administration is 'exploring other options.'"

