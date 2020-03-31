Kellyanne Conway is preparing to spread the ‘Big Lie’ designed to absolve Trump of screwing up coronavirus response: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent warns that President Trump’s campaign is gearing up to disseminate a new “Big Lie” in a bid to ensure he’s re-elected in the wake of his mishandling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic — and Kellyanne Conway is leading the initial push.

According to the Big Lie, as relayed by Conway, the coronavirus was “unanticipated” and Trump will lead the country back to its former glory.

Sargent writes that in reality, “Trump vastly minimized the crisis in real time for weeks and weeks, at a time when his own health-care officials, as well as members of Congress and outside experts, were frantically doing the opposite, badly hampering the federal response.”

Compounding that problem is the fact that Trump’s refusal to acknowledge any error in his response will likely affect how he continues to respond going forward.

“We’re seeing this on multiple fronts, Sargent writes. “The aforementioned failure to ramp up testing, and the ongoing failure to get needed testing equipment to desperate governors, is compounded by Trump’s insistence on claiming that no such testing failure exists — or ever has.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.