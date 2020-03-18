Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway predicts ‘devastation’ from virus after initially calling it ‘contained’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that she was taking the novel coronavirus seriously after initially saying that it was “contained.”

In an interview on Fox News, Conway encouraged viewers to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on limiting public gatherings during the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times with this virus,” she insisted. “And it calls for unprecedented action. But we also know about the resilience and the strength and the fortitude of the American people.”

“We can all do our best to mitigate the health consequences of this unprecedented virus,” Conway said. “But our government is working together and with the private sector to help mitigate the economic devastation as well.”

She added: “We just want Americans to know that we’re in this together, that we can all do our part to mitigate the damage as well… We want Americans to replace panic with over-preparedness… Nobody should be upset if they’re over-prepared or they overreact to this.”

But just days earlier, Conway had downplayed the virus.

“It is being contained,” Conway told a reporter earlier this month. “Do you not think it’s being contained?”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Breaking Banner

There are some enormous holes in the coronavirus relief bill

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The public health and economic crises we’re experiencing are closely related. They reveal in stark terms the dangerous mythology of trickle-down self-sufficiency and the need for policies that respond to the real needs of people who are or will soon be affected.

But Trump doesn’t seem to understand that. Before agreeing to an actual coronavirus relief bill, his administration was considering more corporate tax cuts, tax cuts targeted to the airlines and hospitality industries, and a temporary payroll tax cut.

But tax cuts will be useless. They’ll be too slow to stimulate the economy, and won’t reach households and consumers who should be the real targets. And they’ll reward the rich, who don’t spend much of their additional dollars, without getting money into the hands of the poor and middle-class, who do.

Breaking Banner

China and Russia are pushing bizarre conspiracy theories blaming US for coronavirus

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

State-owned Russian and Chinese media sites are pushing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus originating with the U.S. military or various American billionaires.

The Zvezda website claimed earlier this month that COVID-19 “affects only members of the Mongol race,” and blamed the outbreak on George Soros or Bill Gates in an effort to turn worldwide sentiment against China, reported The Daily Beast.

Similar claims are floating up from the usual suspects in the conspiracy world, but Zvezda is under the ownership of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Breaking Banner

Wall Street may have to entirely shut down ‘for a time’ as coronavirus crisis worsens: financial expert

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico financial analyst Ben White predicted that soon, the economic crisis will grow so severe that the stock market will have to close for a prolonged period, beyond the recent "circuit breaker" trips that have paused trading for a few minutes.

I still believe at some point markets will have to close for a time. Beyond just the circuit breaker stops.

— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 18, 2020

