Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Lack of testing is killing us!’ Epidemiologist sounds alarm on CNN about worsening coronavirus disaster

Published

2 mins ago

on

An epidemiologist went on CNN Tuesday to sound the alarm about how completely unprepared the United States is to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN that American medical professionals’ response to the virus is still being hampered by a shortage of testing kits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, Marrazzo said that the lack of sufficient kits was also hurting supplies of needed medical equipment to combat the disease.

“This lack of diagnostic testing is really killing us,” she said. “And the reason is, because when we have somebody come in who we think might have a good chance of infection, we immediately have to don the most protective personal protective equipment, the shield, all that sort of stuff. We can’t stop using that equipment until we are sure that person doesn’t have the infection. So when you prolong the time to get that result back, you’re burning through a lot of that equipment.”

She also hammered the Trump administration for being unwilling to say how many ventilators the United States has stockpiled at the moment.

“This is basic emergency preparedness and disaster planning,” she said.” and all you need to do is talk to our colleagues in Italy… they are making excruciating decisions about who to take off ventilators… So the fact that the authorities are not able to assure us that that won’t happen here, I agree with you, is incredibly concerning.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner convinced Trump the media was overhyping coronavirus threat: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at son-in-law Jared Kushner's handling of the coronavirus response, and now he's being blamed for the president's response.

Kushner repeatedly told the president that the media was overhyping the threat from the coronavirus outbreak, which Trump then repeated publicly -- undercutting dire warnings from doctors and scientists, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘2 million Americans could die’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains ‘staggering’ challenge from coronavirus

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and presidential historian Jon Meacham agreed the United States was facing a challenge almost as all-encompassing as World War II.

The "Morning Joe" host praised President Donald Trump for finally seeming to understand the severity of the threat from the coronavirus, which could deliver grave and unknowable consequences to the nation in the coming months.

"It was a sobering report that was delivered this weekend -- 2 million, up to 2 million Americans could die from the coronavirus," Scarborough said. "That's actually, think about it, more Americans than died in World War I, World War II, Vietnam and the Civil War combined. It is a staggering number."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has lost most Americans’ trust thanks to his constant coronavirus falsehoods

Published

55 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans have little faith that President Donald Trump will tell them the truth.

A new NPR/Marist poll reveals that 60 percent of Americans say that they have little or no trust in what the president is telling them about the pandemic, which means that he is even less trusted than the mainstream news media that he regularly attacks.

"The president rates worst of all groups tested, be it public health officials, state and local leaders or the news media," reports NPR. "And more Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the pandemic than approve by a 49 percent to 44 percent margin. But that does not differ greatly from his overall job approval rating, which stands at 43 percent."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image