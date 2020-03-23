Lindsey Graham begs Trump not to back off COVID-19 containment as reports emerge that he’s growing impatient

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday begged President Donald Trump to not prematurely give up on the encouragement of social distancing in an effort to restart the American economy.

Writing on Twitter, Graham tried to convince Trump that social distancing was still the right response and the best way to contain the disease’s damage to both the economy and public health.

“We are fighting a two-front war — trying to destroy the virus while keeping the economy afloat,” Graham wrote. “As Dr. Fauci has consistently said, we should always err on the side of doing more — not less — when it comes to containment. President Trump’s best decision was stopping travel from China early on. I hope we will not undercut that decision by suggesting we back off aggressive containment policies within the United States.”

Multiple reports on Monday suggested that Trump is already growing impatient with medical experts’ strategy of promoting social distancing, and the president himself has signaled on Twitter that he wants to end social distancing within the next two weeks to send people back to work.