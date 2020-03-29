Lindsey Graham melts down at ‘disgusting’ Nancy Pelosi after she says Trump contributes to ‘people dying’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she suggested that President Donald Trump’s handling of the global COVID-19 pandemic will likely mean more deaths.
“She’s blaming the president of the United States for people dying,” Graham complained to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “That’s the most shameful, disgusting statement by any politician in modern history.”
Graham then ranted about how “we’ve seen the best of America” during the pandemic.
“She’s the first politician to blame another politician for people dying,” the senator complained. “This is the same Speaker of the House who held up the bill in the Senate for days because she wanted same day voting, she wanted carbon neutrality for the airlines, she wanted $75 million of the Endowment for the Humanities and she wanted $25 million for the Kennedy Center.”
Bartiromo reminded Graham that he voted for the relief bill in spite of his objections.
“Yeah, [Pelosi] put a gun to our head!” Graham exclaimed. “And said we will not get this through the House until you put $25 million for the Kennedy Center… What the hell has that got to do with saving lives that are affected by the coronavirus?”
“We took most of the garbage out,” he continued. “But for her to blame this president for loss of life after she held up the relief package for days to get a liberal special interest shopping list in the bill is pretty disgusting.”
“It’s extraordinary,” Bartiromo agreed.
Gov. Cuomo: Trump’s reckless quarantine remarks ‘panicked’ people into leaving New York City
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) revealed on Sunday that "panicked" New Yorkers told him that they are planning to leave the state after President Donald Trump threatened to "quarantine" surrounding areas.
Cuomo made the remarks a day after Trump said that he was considering a quarantine before backing off the threat.
"You want to do it in a way that doesn't create more fear," Cuomo explained. "You're fighting the virus and you're fighting the fear. I can't tell you how many people called all night long about the mandatory quarantine comment that the president made as he was getting into a helicopter."
Steve Mnuchin insists Americans can live on just $17/day during pandemic
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said that he expects Americans to be able to survive for two and a half months on just $1,200, which is about $17 per day.
In an interview on CBS's Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that the $1,200 relief checks that many Americans will be getting would not be enough in some parts of the country.
"I think the entire package provides economic relief overall for about 10 weeks," Mnuchin explained. "Hopefully we will kill this virus quicker and we won't need it, but we have liquidity to put into the American economy to support American workers and American business."