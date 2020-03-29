Quantcast
Pelosi drops the mic on Trump over his COVID-19 pandemic failures: ‘As the president fiddles, people are dying’

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was unsparing in her criticism of Donald Trump and spoke bluntly of his failures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“First let me say how sad it is that ever since the president’s signing of the [stimulus] bill, the number of deaths reported has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in our country,” the California Democrat began. “This is such a very, very sad time for us. So we should be taking every precaution. The president? His denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it — his continued delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.”

“We have to have be testing, testing, testing,” she continued. “That’s what we said from the start, before we can evaluate what the nature of it is in some of these other regions as well. … I don’t know what the scientists are saying to him. I don’t know what the scientists said to him. When did this president know about this, and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know it? That’s for an after-action review. But as the president fiddles, people are dying and we just have to take every precaution.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
