Lindsey Graham opponent drops bombshell about surprise voter turnout in South Carolina’s GOP counties

Taking note of the huge turnout –particularly by African-American voters — in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, the presumptive nominee to face Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the Republican incumbent should be terrified by what he might face in the 2020 general election.

Speaking with MSNBC host Joy Reid, former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison said the huge turnout should be a red flag for the Trump-supporting Republican who holds a slim lead in the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the “decisive” win by former Vice President Joe Biden, Harrison explained what he saw on the ground in his home state.

“I was a bit surprised,” Harrison admitted. “But the thing that really surprised me, Joy, was the turnout numbers here in South Carolina. We almost eclipsed — we’ll get the final word maybe today or tomorrow — the historic turnout we saw in the 2008 election with Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John Edwards. I never thought we would get that close, we far surpassed what we saw in 2016.”

“The person who should be — probably had nightmares last night — is Lindsey Graham because the turnout, particularly in some of these traditionally Republican counties was unbelievable,” he added. “It says to me that this new south is emerging and as I’ve been saying so much, South Carolina is going to be the tip of the spear.”

Watch below: