Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham tested for coronavirus after being at Mar-a-Lago Brazilian president — Trump still won’t test

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications minister Fabio Wajngarten.

Both Bosonaro and Wajngarten have been quarantined and tested for the coronavirus after Wajngarten ended up getting sick following the Florida trip.

“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive,” his office said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He will continue to work from home.

The president, on the other hand, had more contact with both Wajngarten and Bolsonaro, who he had dinner with. Still, Trump has refused to self-isolate or take a coronavirus test.

“The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Toddlers learn better than this president’: Columnist smashes Donald Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

International political Professor Daniel W. Drezner wrote in the Washington Post Thursday that his concerns about President Donald Trump are inconsequential compared to his desire for the government to merely function properly.

He noted that it was just a few days ago that he wrote about President Donald Trump's failed response to the coronavirus crisis. He'd hoped that Trump would have managed to get it together in the 72 hours that followed, but the president hasn't yet risen to the occasion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A major failure’: Evangelical pundit turns on Trump for ‘confusing people‘ with his coronavirus lies

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

David Brody is a chief political analyst for Pat Robertson's Christian Broadcasting network. He, like many evangelicals, is also one of President Trump's most vocal supporters. But in a tweet this Thursday, he took the unusual step of taking Trump to task over him claims that "anybody" that needs a test for coronavirus will get a test on demand.

Brody tweeted video showing Trump's comments while touring the Atlanta CDC headquarters, where he can be seen saying, "They're there, they have the tests."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump and his propagandists flail around grasping at ludicrous lies as they try to save their own skins

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump and the massive propaganda apparatus around him — call them "TrumpLand" — cannot decide what lie to tell about the new coronavirus, COVID-19, that is now exploding into a global pandemic. Simply not lying is of course not an acceptable option. The unofficial motto of the Trump administration is quite clearly "Lie about everything, all the time, even for no apparent reason." In this case, Trump is facing a very real PR crisis, and the first instinct of this president and his advocates is always to find some way to lie themselves out of their latest pickle.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out