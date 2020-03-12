Lindsey Graham tested for coronavirus after being at Mar-a-Lago Brazilian president — Trump still won’t test

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications minister Fabio Wajngarten.

Both Bosonaro and Wajngarten have been quarantined and tested for the coronavirus after Wajngarten ended up getting sick following the Florida trip.

“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive,” his office said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He will continue to work from home.

The president, on the other hand, had more contact with both Wajngarten and Bolsonaro, who he had dinner with. Still, Trump has refused to self-isolate or take a coronavirus test.

“The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.