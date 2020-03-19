Lindsey Graham urging Trump not to send direct payments to Americans as part of coronavirus relief
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly hoping that President Donald Trump will take a trickle down approach to the next coronavirus relief bill.
During a Republican lunch on Thursday, Graham encouraged his colleagues not to support direct payments to Americans in what’s known as “phase 3” of the package. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) — the new White House chief of staff — was in attendance at the event.
The White House has proposed sending $1,000 to each American adult and $500 for each child. Under the proposal, the checks would go out in two tranches.
🚨🚨NEWS, from the closed Senate GOP lunch: @LindseyGrahamSC just told his Republican colleagues that he is trying to convince TRUMP to oppose direct payments in PHASE THREE bill— as is new WH COS, Mark Meadows.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 19, 2020