Lindsey Graham urging Trump not to send direct payments to Americans as part of coronavirus relief

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly hoping that President Donald Trump will take a trickle down approach to the next coronavirus relief bill.

During a Republican lunch on Thursday, Graham encouraged his colleagues not to support direct payments to Americans in what’s known as “phase 3” of the package. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) — the new White House chief of staff — was in attendance at the event.

The White House has proposed sending $1,000 to each American adult and $500 for each child. Under the proposal, the checks would go out in two tranches.