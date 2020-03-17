Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Losing two months is close to disastrous’: Coronavirus testing might already be too little, too late

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold testing for the coronavirus cost valuable time to contain the outbreak — and now it’s probably too late.

The president reportedly blocked widespread testing because he believed high numbers of infections would hurt him politically, and now experts believe at least half of Americans will eventually become infected, reported NPR.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re so far behind this thing at this point, and the reason we’re so far behind is because we’ve had so little testing,” said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The federal government missed an early opportunity to pull the private sector into the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and health authorities were forced to rely on problematic diagnostic tools for weeks where the virus might have been contained.

“This is such a rapidly moving infection that losing a few days is bad, and losing a couple of weeks is terrible,” Jha said. “Losing two months is close to disastrous, and that’s what we did.”

Widespread testing remains on the horizon, but medical experts fear the chance to contain the outbreak is long gone.

“Our concern is COVID-19 has been with us for at least six or eight weeks and we haven’t known about it,” said Rod Hochman, chief executive officer of health system Providence St. Joseph Health in Washington state. “We lost valuable time. That’s something we are never going to get back, and right now we have to do the best with what we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Losing two months is close to disastrous’: Coronavirus testing might already be too little, too late

Published

1 min ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's decision to withhold testing for the coronavirus cost valuable time to contain the outbreak -- and now it's probably too late.

The president reportedly blocked widespread testing because he believed high numbers of infections would hurt him politically, and now experts believe at least half of Americans will eventually become infected, reported NPR.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This simple graphic perfectly explains how the coronavirus works on your body

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Just how does COVID-19 infect your body? A superb color graphic explaining the process is available free from the Science Times section of the March 17 New York Times.

The virus is so tiny that 20,000 or so fit on the head of a pin. The graphic takes up an entire page.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s amateurish blundering on the coronavirus is yet another GOP catastrophe – has America learned its lesson?

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

If the slow-on-the-uptake response to COVID-19 by the White House seems a little familiar to you, you're definitely not imagining it. As if we're caught in some sort of "Groundhog Day" loop in the time-space continuum, we've absolutely been here before. Cue "I Got You Babe" on the alarm clock.

This article was originally published at Salon

I realize too many Americans have gnat-like attention spans and even shorter memories, so I'll be specific. Beyond several details, the Trump presidency is looking an awful lot like the second term of the George W. Bush presidency. To his credit, Mike Pence hasn't shot anyone in the face, but we're seeing a traffic jam of similar events: a crisis with a growing death toll, a painfully tone-deaf, slow and inept government response, a financial meltdown and an out-of-control budget deficit. (Trump promised to eliminate the deficit.) Only now, it's all happening at the same time.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image