‘Lunatic’ Trump torn apart for proudly boasting his ‘border policy’ has held virus deaths to 40 — ‘to this point’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trying to put a positive spin on the coronavirus pandemic that has terrified the American public into staying in their homes and hoarding supplies, President Donald Trump boasted that only 40 have died so far during the still-growing health crisis — and was promptly roasted by commenters.

According to the president who has been accused of holding back testing so that the infected numbers don’t rise, “To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher!

Responses were fast and furious — just see below:

