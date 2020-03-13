‘Lunatic’ Trump torn apart for proudly boasting his ‘border policy’ has held virus deaths to 40 — ‘to this point’

Trying to put a positive spin on the coronavirus pandemic that has terrified the American public into staying in their homes and hoarding supplies, President Donald Trump boasted that only 40 have died so far during the still-growing health crisis — and was promptly roasted by commenters.

According to the president who has been accused of holding back testing so that the infected numbers don’t rise, “To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher!”

Responses were fast and furious — just see below:

To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

in about a week this claim is going to be a ludicrous as when you said "and again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done." remember that? was just 16 days ago. STOP PRAISING YOURSELF — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 13, 2020

As I always feared, Trump is trying to pivot fears about the coronavirus into fears against foreigners and minorities. Like a cornered animal, he is covering up his inept response and initial downplaying of the coronavirus into blatant xenophobia to rile up his nationalist base. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 13, 2020

Only 40 deaths? Were they perfect deaths? — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 13, 2020

5 tests per million Americans is essentially none. — Natalie (@NATty_l1ght) March 13, 2020

Lunatic — mandy (@CassyBlue3) March 13, 2020

You are truly an idiot. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 13, 2020

1.) Wash your hands.

2.) Avoid touching face.

3.) Cough into your sleeve.

4.) Don’t listen to the most incompetent president in American history. — Daniel L. Macy (@DanielLMacy) March 13, 2020

The. Virus. Is. Already. WITHIN. Our. Borders. Fucking asshole. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 13, 2020

1. There have been very few COVID-19 cases in Mexico, Captain Wall. 2. We have NO IDEA how many deaths are related to COVID-19. 3. That's because we don't have widely available testing. 4. Which is because you are a failed leader. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 13, 2020

