‘Makes me appreciate Meghan McCain!’ Viewers recoil from Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s prayerful praise of Trump

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to “The View” as guest host, and social media users had strong reactions.

The religiously conservative former host appeared to slip a brief prayer into her remarks asking for the coronavirus’ eradication, and then sparked a clash by praising President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“There can be a fine line between what is precaution, right, what is taking precaution and what is panic,” Hasselbeck said. “So I think a lot of it has to be decided. Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to [use] Purell. Pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, right, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it’s stopped in its tracks.”

“We’ve had affected cases, those are serious,” she added. “We’ve had deaths, those are serious. This is not to be taken lightly at all, but we shouldn’t be in a state of panic because what we’re doing, and taking cues from our president, is taking early, strong, bold actions to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can right now. We’re still on the front end of this. We’re on the very front end of this now, and I feel comfortable and confident that because of strong leadership.”

Hasselbeck met pushback from co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and the show’s viewers were astonished.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck thinks Trump has shown strong leadership during the coronavirus crisis – you really can't fix willfully stupid. #TheView — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) March 11, 2020

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is a huge part of why I didn't watch #TheView for many years. She's unbearable. She should keep to Fox News where her warped view of reality is welcomed. — Keisha (@grlnxtdoorisblk) March 11, 2020

Elisabeth Hasselbeck makes me appreciate Meghan McCain A LOT more. 🤣 #TheView — red god in arakko (@celmation) March 11, 2020

Wow Meghan McCain looks rational today compared to wacky Elisabeth Hasselbeck. #TheView pic.twitter.com/TbRSRN6H1h — armando (@mialterego) March 11, 2020

I'm sure Meghan McCain is glad Elisabeth Hasselbeck is trending for saying something stupid this time on #TheView — Andrea Roberts 🌹 (@MadMik2014) March 11, 2020

Geez. Elisabeth Hasselbeck is even dumber than I remembered.

Pray it away there Liz, pray Corona away. #TheView — Fuck.This.Noise. (@kg_nielsen) March 11, 2020

Oh my gosh it’s ten minutes into the view and I want to hit my head against the wall listening to Elisabeth Hasselbeck 😩😩😩 #TheView — Kelly (@kellylynnexo) March 11, 2020

Oy, Elisabeth Hasselbeck is co-hosting #TheView today & I think she might be the only person in the world that makes MM seem less conservative. EH thinks we have had "strong leadership" during the Coronavirus & we should pray & love each other…… — Petty Betty (@PettyBettyBB) March 11, 2020

Meghan McCain isn’t dumb, she’s just sold her soul to the wing nut faction of the #gop. Elisabeth Hasselbeck on the other hand is just dumb. Far less tolerable than Meghan for just that reason. Please rethink your guest hosts. #theview — CareBear (@KaySch10) March 11, 2020

Elisabeth Hasselbeck earnestly telling viewers that prayer will be what stops the coronavirus from spreading further: pic.twitter.com/7GHC11Y6Tm — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 11, 2020

okay it's confirmed guest co-host Elisabeth hasselbeck has drank the Kool-Aid. If she truly believes this President and administration is handling this properly and she is completely delusional!! #theview — SLGooo (@SoSheSays3) March 11, 2020

Did they bring Elisabeth Hasselbeck back on #TheView to make Meghan look less extreme and kind of normal? — Lauren Sidney (@BraveAmerican24) March 11, 2020

I’m no fan of @MeghanMcCain but I can certainly take her more than I can Elisabeth Hasselbeck and her ridiculous Pollyanna comments in support of Trump. Her voice is so damn shrill; it makes my head hurt listening to her. @TheView — Whatever (@shereedre10) March 11, 2020

Turning on The View and seeing Elisabeth Hasselbeck & Meghan McCain like…#ComePlayWithUs #TheView pic.twitter.com/A6gf7MkYSm — Hollywood Exposed (@AndstuffL) March 11, 2020