Mar-a-Lago members avoiding resort — unless Trump is in town: report

On Saturday, The New York Times reported on how President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club has become a “petri dish” for coronavirus, and how even though many regular guests are staying away, business still spikes when the president comes to visit the property.

This comes after multiple people who have visited the property and interacted with Trump, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, have tested positive for coronavirus. GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who recently visited the property, is ill and being tested now.

Mar-a-Lago is reportedly being subject to periodic cleanings, but has not canceled private events that are scheduled to take place there.

“Mar-a-Lago was still open for business on Friday, but Lori Elsbree, the host of a 700-person ‘celebrity doggie fashion show’ and fund-raiser scheduled for Saturday with Lara Trump as honorary chairwoman, said the event had been postponed,” reported the Times. “Chase Scott, another organizer, said the decision was made after the two cases of coronavirus were confirmed and a state of emergency was issued in Palm Beach County on Friday. He said the organizers, not the club, made the call. ‘They understand,’ Mr. Scott said. ‘They know that we’re going to reschedule there.'”

The report continued: “Jeff Greene, a Mar-a-Lago member until 2018, said Palm Beachers were likely to sequester themselves unless Mr. Trump visited. As news of the virus spread, he said, more people were refraining from dining out or socializing. ‘Mar-a-Lago is really mostly busy when the president’s in town,’ Mr. Greene said. ‘People aren’t going anywhere now.'”

Evidently, members of Mar-a-Lago prioritize protecting their safety — except when the president of the United States is in earshot to lobby.

