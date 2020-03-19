Massachusetts COVID-19 loan program looks like a disaster-in-the-making
It took my DigBoston colleagues and I a few days to turn our weekly print newspaper operation into a digital news outlet ready to publish articles and opinion pieces to our new mobile-friendly website seven days a week. With Massachusetts residents basically home or working limited schedules (telecommuting if they’re lucky, driving or taking the T as usual if they’re not), people are online much of the day and night looking for information they can use about the coronavirus pandemic. And, happily, we’re ready to meet that demand.
Now, I am sitting down at my keyboard to write my first piece that’s not a fairly prosaic news roundup since early last week. And I feel like it’s just as well that I gave local and state governments (and the corporations that control them) a bit of quiet time to formulate their responses to the current crisis before I start criticizing them. Spirit of fair play and all that: Affording leaders like Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker a chance to succeed.
But quiet time is over. Because they clearly don’t know what to do.
It’s hard to know where to even begin to start teasing out the manifold contradictions in the several rolling disasters-in-the-making that are the government and linked corporate responses to the COVID-19 disaster. However, there is some low-hanging fruit in state government that I might as well start with.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s so-called ‘war against the Chinese virus’ reveals everything you need to know about where his head is at
The president used an expression during a press briefing yesterday that sums up everything you need to know, I think, about his mindset amid a global pandemic.
“The war against the Chinese virus,” Donald Trump said.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
He was referring to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in China, but since December has spread around the world, bringing the international economy to a halt, panicking equity markets, and altering daily routines here and elsewhere. The president said he was invoking the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to address directly the shortage of medical equipment, such as coronavirus testing.
Breaking Banner
COVID-19 in your hood: Your local newsweekly needs your support right now — and you need them
As it turns out, there are various stages of following news during a crisis like coronavirus. There is salivating over every bit of information on the internet; followed by pretending that none of this is happening and watching The Price Is Right with all those people in the crowd and pretending that it is being recorded in front of a live studio audience; chased by wanting to know what the hell is going on, and realizing that your local radio and television newscasts are more or less complete trash.
We feel the same way. That’s why in times like these, we turn to more than 100 other weekly cousins across the US (and some other places) for critical info. United under the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) banner, we are survivors who are well equipped to cover this sort of complete mess. We are working class, we are on the ground, we are dating and related to those who are the most negatively impacted by COVID-19. A lot of DigBoston freelancers are among that extremely vulnerable population, financially and in some cases physically, as are many of our readers.
2020 Election
The coronavirus could devastate the American political landscape
This is the age of the septuagenarian in US politics. The president is 73. His likely opponent in November’s election is 77. Even if Joe Biden is not the Democratic nominee, the other option is 78-year-old Bernie Sanders.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 79. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is 78. Some of us are missing the “millennium”-style campaigning of the relatively youthful Elizabeth Warren, who is a mere 70, but no longer in the presidential race.
These are the leading voices and policymakers in America as coronavirus sweeps across the world. Where they get the energy to do what they do in politics is a constant source of amazement. However, coronavirus is likely to slow them all down in various ways.