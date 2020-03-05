Quantcast
‘Maybe Pence can pray them into existence’: Trump slammed with mockery after breaking promise on coronavirus test rollout

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to a report from Bloomberg this Thursday, senators say the Trump administration won’t be able to meet its goal of having a million coronavirus tests available by the end of the week.

“There won’t be a million people to get a test by the end of the week,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said. “It’s way smaller than that. And still, at this point, it’s still through public health departments.”

The news contradicts Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who told senators that the U.S. would have the “capacity” to perform up to a million tests by the end of the week. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar reinforced that promise as well.

When the news of the missed goal circulated on Twitter, many saw it as just another example of the Trump administration’s incompetence.

