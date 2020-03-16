McConnell pushing coronavirus vote to later in week over GOP opposition to House bill: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is not expected to schedule a vote on a coronavirus relief bill until later in the week after initially calling the legislation “urgent.”

According to Politico Playbook, “the Senate will not get around to the coronavirus bill until MID- to LATE WEEK.”

The report explains:

SO HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT: Tonight at 5:30 p.m., the Senate will have a procedural vote on a bill to renew the FISA laws. The chamber will finish that bill. If any senator wants to bring up the coronavirus bill before they finish FISA, it would require unanimous consent. Sen. DICK DURBIN (D-Ill.) called on Senate Majority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL to pass the bill by UC in a pretty extraordinary statement. LEADERSHIP AIDES BELIEVE there are GOP senators who are against the House’s coronavirus package, so unanimous consent seems unlikely. Combine that with the fact that the House has to make technical corrections to its bill, and it seems likely that the Senate will not get around to the coronavirus bill until MID- to LATE WEEK. Is that sustainable? Who knows. It’s just the reality at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet over the weekend, McConnell said that passing the legislation is one of his most “urgent priorities.”