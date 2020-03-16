Quantcast
McConnell pushing coronavirus vote to later in week over GOP opposition to House bill: report

13 mins ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is not expected to schedule a vote on a coronavirus relief bill until later in the week after initially calling the legislation “urgent.”

According to Politico Playbook, “the Senate will not get around to the coronavirus bill until MID- to LATE WEEK.”

The report explains:

SO HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT: Tonight at 5:30 p.m., the Senate will have a procedural vote on a bill to renew the FISA laws. The chamber will finish that bill. If any senator wants to bring up the coronavirus bill before they finish FISA, it would require unanimous consent. Sen. DICK DURBIN (D-Ill.) called on Senate Majority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL to pass the bill by UC in a pretty extraordinary statement.

LEADERSHIP AIDES BELIEVE there are GOP senators who are against the House’s coronavirus package, so unanimous consent seems unlikely. Combine that with the fact that the House has to make technical corrections to its bill, and it seems likely that the Senate will not get around to the coronavirus bill until MID- to LATE WEEK. Is that sustainable? Who knows. It’s just the reality at this point.

In a tweet over the weekend, McConnell said that passing the legislation is one of his most “urgent priorities.”


Frightened Liberty students beg Jerry Falwell Jr to ‘come to his senses’ as he insists on in-person classes

9 mins ago

March 16, 2020

As most schools around the country shutter operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak and move their classes online, Liberty University will continue as usual, and the decision by the evangelical college has some students angry, according to a report from WDBJ.

Speaking to WDBJ, freshman Alexis Valle thinks the decision is a bad idea.

"I'm from the area and I have a lot of family that have cancer or lung problems in general," she said. "I don't want to risk taking it home and spreading it to my family because with the cancer they have, that could potentially really hurt them and potentially even result in death."

Internet slams Trump for moving coronavirus briefing to just before closing bell: ‘Another market manipulation’

14 mins ago

March 16, 2020

On Monday, the White House moved the daily coronavirus press briefing to 3:30 pm ET — just a half an hour before the stock market closes.

Many commenters on social media speculated that the president wanted to goose the stock market in the final hour, just as his briefing on Friday did — and slammed his seeming desperation to avoid confronting economic damage:

The WH announced, without explanation, that today’s briefing has been moved from 10:30 to 3:30 pm.

People have noted that it’s before markets close.

