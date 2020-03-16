Mitch McConnell faces backlash for ‘urgent’ coronavirus tweet during three-day recess

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing widespread criticism for highlighting his “urgent” priorities despite sending senators home for an extended weekend break during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kentucky Republican tweeted out a list of those priorities — including a coronavirus relief package — Sunday evening from his iPhone, and he was met with condemnation.

My statement on the urgent priorities before the Senate this week and beyond: pic.twitter.com/vUiiqrqEdZ — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 16, 2020

Pass the damn election security bills, too, you traitor. Everyone support @AmyMcGrathKY and get this treasonous turtle out of the senate. In all his years there, he's never once been caught doing anything that's for the good of the people. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 16, 2020

#DitchMitch We can see you don't want to GOVERN — Groots (@GretaGroots) March 16, 2020

I’m pretty sure you don’t understand the meaning of urgent since the House voted for this on Friday and it’s now Sunday night — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) March 16, 2020

We know all about your urgent priorities. Protect the President* and screw Kentucky and the country. Did you have a nice weekend relaxing while the country panics? @maddogpac pic.twitter.com/f4vHablYGp — MadDog Nanna 🍌 (@nanna14075) March 16, 2020

Oh hey look who’s back from his boys weekend. Glad you found some time for a few brewskis with Kavanaugh in the middle of a national emergency. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) March 16, 2020

Where were you on Saturday???? pic.twitter.com/wCA1CoAa24 — CY 🌊🐾 #BlueWave2020 🌊🌊🌊 #FBR (@yakjakgoofygirl) March 16, 2020

Urgent would have been NOT giving yourself a 3 day weekend and dismissing the Senate while Americans are in desperate need.#MoscowMitch @JoeBiden — Unsult 🇺🇸 🌊🌎☮️ (@Unsult1) March 16, 2020

Screw you and your priorities. You were sipping Mint Juleps while the house was working. — Larry Middleton (@l78lancer) March 16, 2020

You took a three day weekend WHILE A DEADLY PANDEMIC SPREAD ACROSS THE NATION. RESIGN you useless traitor — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 16, 2020

glad you could make it to the crisis, better late than never I guess. Hope you enjoyed your fund raiser while more American's got sick and some died — Sue Voted (@SueBanski) March 16, 2020

Do your job for the American people. We are having a world wide crisis. And you went on break. Shame on you! — 🌴Julie🌴 Socially distancing. Flatten the curve. (@JulieMorr) March 16, 2020

Did you and Elaine enjoy your CORONACATION? She let the airports pile up with people who trying to get through customs before the border closed. And you and your boys sent out images of their alcohol drinks while on a mini vaca. Nice job Mitch. Time for new leadership folks. — preising (@preising) March 16, 2020

Keep this “urgency” in mind when voting in November.

We all will vote for public servants who will help with real problems rather than taking unwarranted vacations.

Sen. McConnell and the @SenateGOP are

Incompetent chaotic & corrupt — Invest to Elect IL (@investtoelectil) March 16, 2020

When did things become urgent, #MoscowMitch? On your way back from your long weekend hanging out with Brett Kavanaugh in Kentucky? Can’t let lives get in the way of your politicking & profiteering, can you? — Boudicca Mic ❄️💙🌊 (@twistedmic24) March 16, 2020

So urgent you recessed for a long weekend. #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/LgBVhTrdSz — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) March 16, 2020