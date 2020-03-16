Quantcast
Mitch McConnell faces backlash for ‘urgent’ coronavirus tweet during three-day recess

1 min ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing widespread criticism for highlighting his “urgent” priorities despite sending senators home for an extended weekend break during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kentucky Republican tweeted out a list of those priorities — including a coronavirus relief package — Sunday evening from his iPhone, and he was met with condemnation.

Trump supporters worry president’s coronavirus response will cost him 2020 re-election

26 mins ago

March 16, 2020

President Donald Trump's supporters are divided over how seriously to take the coronavirus outbreak -- but they all seem to agree the outbreak could sink his re-election chances.

Even the most ardent MAGA supporters agree that Trump must control COVID-19's spread and save the economy to win the 2020 election, and they seem to understand the risks involved, reported Politico.

“If, for a second, people think that he doesn't have that strength, or he doesn't have that fortitude, then it will become a problem,” said War Room host and former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam, who believes he may have been ill from the virus after attending the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Can a pandemic shake the faith of Trump’s followers? Don’t count on it

41 mins ago

March 16, 2020

It feels as though the United States entered a new phase in the coronavirus crisis over the weekend. Although President Trump continued to tout his bungling response to the pandemic as a heroic success, the virus just keeps coming. Based on what we hear from all the experts, this is really just the beginning.

Local and state governments, along with the private sector, have stepped up with their own mitigation plans, canceling events and closing schools and nonessential services. Over the past few days, we've seen the closures of restaurants, bars, casinos and other businesses where people gather in groups all over the country.

BUSTED: Regulators just popped another crooked bank

1 hour ago

March 16, 2020

For the past three years, Wells Fargo has been pilloried for having created millions of bogus accounts to extract unauthorized fees from its customers. Now it seems Wells may not have been the only financial institution to engage in this type of fraud.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, despite having been somewhat defanged by the Trump administration, has just filed suit against Fifth Third Bank for similar behavior. Based in Cincinnati, Fifth Third is a large regional bank with branches in 10 states and total assets of about $170 billion.

